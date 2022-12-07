The Last Human To Walk On The Moon—For Now

William Saint Val

This Day in History: December 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKe8P_0jaHiTNs00
Apollo 17 Commander Eugene Andrew Cernan on the moonPhoto byPublic Domain
"We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard." (Kennedy 1)

In his famous speech at Rice University, President John F. Kennedy issued a challenge to the American people: commit to sending a man to the moon within 10 years.

At the time, many thought putting a human on the moon was an impossible feat, but it was achieved. The Moon landing was not only a scientific achievement; it was also a demonstration of the collective technical power and determination of a nation.

Almost 10 years after Kennedy’s prophetic speech, the last human set foot on the moon.

Recently, NASA launched an unmanned vehicle toward our closest celestial neighbor as part of its Artemis program, setting the stage for a new era of human space exploration.

Before the Artemis program, however, there was the Apollo program. It was conceived during the height of the cold war in response to the Soviet Union's launch of Sputnik 1, and it continued through multiple presidential administrations until its conclusion under President Nixon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnyPb_0jaHiTNs00
Apollo 15 Pilot James Irwin salutes the U.S. flag.Photo byPublic Domain

The Apollo spaceflight initiative culminated in six successful crewed missions to the moon. The last of these, Apollo 17, launched on December 7, 1972. Upon completion of the Apollo program, commander Eugene Andrew Cernan—as of now—became the last man to walk on the moon.

A total of 24 astronauts flew as part of the Apollo program; 12 of them walked on the moon's surface between 1969 and 1972.

All told, the Apollo crewed missions accumulated hundreds of hours of space flight—orbiting the moon, landing on the moon, and traveling back and forth to earth—including nearly 55 hours spent walking on the moon.

While there have been no crewed missions to deep space since Apollo 17, unmanned probes and satellites continue to explore our solar system.

Numerous robotic probes have been sent to all corners of our solar system and beyond, while powerful telescopes have been sent into space to peer deep into the cosmos.

The spirit of exploration embodied by programs like Apollo—which captivated a generation and inspired people around the world—lives on today in both government-sponsored initiatives like NASA's Curiosity Mars rover mission as well as commercial ventures such as Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

With the Artemis program, human beings are once again poised to set foot on another world.

The Artemis program will see humans return to the moon for the first time since 1972. From there, we will establish a permanent presence on and around the moon.

This will serve as a stepping stone for further exploration of our solar system, including a crewed mission to Mars within the next decade or so.

The exploration of deep space is an important part of humanity's quest to understand our place in the universe. With Artemis, we are taking another giant leap forward in that journey.

The end of the Apollo program signified more than just the end of American exploration of the moon; it marked the end of an era of space exploration in which humans pushed their boundaries and achieved incredible feats.

For many, Cernan's final steps on the lunar surface were a bittersweet reminder of what once was and what might have been had funding for further missions not been cut.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# American History# Space Exploration# Science# Nasa# Technology

Comments / 6

Published by

There's something about writing that just makes everything feel better.

Philadelphia, PA
2345 followers

More from William Saint Val

The Russian-led organization that many countries call “a club of dictators”

The most famous alliances in recent history are probably the USSR and NATO. Eventually, the Soviet Union collapsed, leaving NATO as the dominant alliance. What became of the former Soviet states?

Read full story
33 comments

The Accidental President of the United States of America

The first American to become president without ever running for the Presidency. Gerald R. Ford (Left) being sworn in as President by Chief Justice Warren Burger (right) - Betty Ford (center)Photo byPublic Domain.

Read full story
11 comments

America Invaded during World War II

The last time American soldiers died defending America on American soil. Japanese troops raising the Imperial battle flag on the American island of Kiska, June 1942.Photo byPublic Domain via, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
35 comments
Birmingham, AL

A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.

“White harassment,” the tenet of a segregated South. Lyndon Johnson signing the Civil Rights Act.Photo byCecil Stoughton, White House Press Office, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
45 comments

The Misconception of the Civil War

The war between the states was a war between economies. As much as the Civil War was about a fundamental difference in ideology—the Confederacy wanted to keep slavery while the northern states wanted to abolish it—there is a common mistaken belief that the South was less wealthy than the North prior to the war.

Read full story
511 comments

Northerners Conspired to Assassinate Lincoln and the Entire Line of Succession to the U.S. Presidency.

Many have argued that the war between the states was rooted in a fundamental difference in ideologies. The Confederacy, made up of slave-holding states in the South, not only wanted to keep slavery intact but also wanted it expanded into newly accepted states, while the Union, made up of mostly non-slave-holding states in the North, wanted it abolished.

Read full story
135 comments
Dallas, TX

This Day in History: November 22

The Most Infamous Presidential Murder in American History Occurred. It was a typical sunny day for the city; however, for November, it was unusually warm. Nevertheless, the thousands of people lining the street were otherwise happy.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

This Day in History: November 21

Once the longest bridge in the world opened to traffic. Aerial view of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opened to traffic on November 21, 1964, and has been an essential part of New York City's transportation infrastructure ever since.

Read full story
3 comments
Plymouth, MA

This Day in History: November 21

One of the first self-governing communities that led to the creation of the United States of America. When the Mayflower set sail for America with the Pilgrims in 1620, there were other passengers on board as well. The Pilgrims were joined by indentured servants, skilled laborers, craftsmen, and merchants.

Read full story

This Day in History: November 20

The Agreement that led to a Significant Decline in Tobacco Commercials on TV. On November 20, 1998, American tobacco companies reached an agreement with the governments of forty-six states to settle claims for reimbursement of Medicaid funds used to treat smoking-related illnesses.

Read full story
Gettysburg, PA

This Day in History: November 19

Lincoln delivered his most famous speech to a war-torn America. On November 19, 1863, at the dedication of the National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivered his now-famous Gettysburg Address.

Read full story
22 comments
Washington, DC

This Day in History: November 17

Congress assembled for the first time in Washington, D.C. Despite the new federal government still being organized and the country facing many challenges, both domestically and internationally, the U.S. Congress held its first session in Washington, D.C., on November 17, 1800.

Read full story

A Quick History of the English Language

While English is technically a Germanic language, it has been greatly influenced by other languages throughout its history. In modern English, well over half of all words are borrowed from other languages. This is not surprising, given how flexible the language is.

Read full story

American Villains: Dancing in the Garden of Love and Death: Bonnie and Clyde

The Great Depression was a time of immense hardship for many people. With that hardship came desperation, and the most desperate turned into some of the most hardened criminals of that era.

Read full story
23 comments
California State

This Day in History: November 14

A housewife from California becomes one of the most influential people in American politics. On November 14, 2002, Nancy Pelosi became the first woman to be named leader of either party in either house of Congress when she became leader of the Democratic Party in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Read full story

On This Day in History: November 11

The war to end all wars ended. On November 11, 1918, at around 5:00 a.m., the Allied Powers and Germany signed an armistice, and just before noon that day, the front lines of Europe went silent.

Read full story

History’s Villains: American Traitors and Spies

The CIA agent who dismantled America's spy network in the U.S.S.R. Federal Bureau of Investigation mugshot of Aldrich Ames.Public Domain. Aldrich Ames, a CIA agent who was entrusted with America’s most sensitive secrets, became one of the most successful double agents in American history.

Read full story
2 comments

On This Day in History: November 8

The Scandinavian Union ended with the slaughter of dozens of Swedish Nobles. Kalmar Union.Author Nicolas Eynaud. Creative Commons. On November 8, 1520, the Danish king Christian II began mass executions of Swedish nobles in what became known as the Stockholm Bloodbath. It led to the dissolution of the Kalmar Union.

Read full story

This Day in History: November 7

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the Presidency to George W. Bush. George W. Bush delivers his Inaugural Address in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2001.Public Domain. Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush were tied for the presidency on November 7, 2000, but the U.S. Supreme Court decided to break the deadlock following a protracted legal battle.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy