The Last Human To Walk On The Moon—For Now

This Day in History: December 7

Apollo 17 Commander Eugene Andrew Cernan on the moon Photo by Public Domain

"We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard." (Kennedy 1)

In his famous speech at Rice University, President John F. Kennedy issued a challenge to the American people: commit to sending a man to the moon within 10 years.

At the time, many thought putting a human on the moon was an impossible feat, but it was achieved. The Moon landing was not only a scientific achievement; it was also a demonstration of the collective technical power and determination of a nation.

Almost 10 years after Kennedy’s prophetic speech, the last human set foot on the moon.

Recently, NASA launched an unmanned vehicle toward our closest celestial neighbor as part of its Artemis program, setting the stage for a new era of human space exploration.

Before the Artemis program, however, there was the Apollo program. It was conceived during the height of the cold war in response to the Soviet Union's launch of Sputnik 1, and it continued through multiple presidential administrations until its conclusion under President Nixon.

Apollo 15 Pilot James Irwin salutes the U.S. flag. Photo by Public Domain

The Apollo spaceflight initiative culminated in six successful crewed missions to the moon. The last of these, Apollo 17, launched on December 7, 1972. Upon completion of the Apollo program, commander Eugene Andrew Cernan—as of now—became the last man to walk on the moon.

A total of 24 astronauts flew as part of the Apollo program; 12 of them walked on the moon's surface between 1969 and 1972.

All told, the Apollo crewed missions accumulated hundreds of hours of space flight—orbiting the moon, landing on the moon, and traveling back and forth to earth—including nearly 55 hours spent walking on the moon.

While there have been no crewed missions to deep space since Apollo 17, unmanned probes and satellites continue to explore our solar system.

Numerous robotic probes have been sent to all corners of our solar system and beyond, while powerful telescopes have been sent into space to peer deep into the cosmos.

The spirit of exploration embodied by programs like Apollo—which captivated a generation and inspired people around the world—lives on today in both government-sponsored initiatives like NASA's Curiosity Mars rover mission as well as commercial ventures such as Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

With the Artemis program, human beings are once again poised to set foot on another world.

The Artemis program will see humans return to the moon for the first time since 1972. From there, we will establish a permanent presence on and around the moon.

This will serve as a stepping stone for further exploration of our solar system, including a crewed mission to Mars within the next decade or so.

The exploration of deep space is an important part of humanity's quest to understand our place in the universe. With Artemis, we are taking another giant leap forward in that journey.

The end of the Apollo program signified more than just the end of American exploration of the moon; it marked the end of an era of space exploration in which humans pushed their boundaries and achieved incredible feats.

For many, Cernan's final steps on the lunar surface were a bittersweet reminder of what once was and what might have been had funding for further missions not been cut.