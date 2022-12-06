The Accidental President of the United States of America

The first American to become president without ever running for the Presidency

Gerald R. Ford (Left) being sworn in as President by Chief Justice Warren Burger (right) - Betty Ford (center) Photo by Public Domain

President by default

There are few people who wield power with respect. Nonetheless, many people seek power; some seize it, some earn it, and for some, power is granted to them by an odd twist of faith.

On December 6, 1973, Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as vice president of the United States, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew, who had resigned due to being investigated for fraud and tax evasion.

President Richard Nixon nominated Ford to be the new Vice President under the terms of the Twenty-fifth Amendment to the Constitution. The Senate confirmed him on November 27 by a vote of 92–3, and he took office upon confirmation.

As Vice President, Ford served as both head of government and head of state in his capacity as president of the Senate and presiding officer over Cabinet meetings when Nixon was unavailable or unwilling to attend them himself.

He also occasionally acted independently of Nixon altogether; for instance, he publicly opposed Operation Linebacker II (the so-called "Christmas Bombing" campaign against North Vietnam) because it endangered American POW's still held captive there.

Ford's main contribution during his time as Vice President was, firstly, that he served loyally and dutifully in whatever capacity Nixon needed or wanted him to; secondly—and perhaps more importantly—he provided a much-needed sense of stability during one chaotic period in America's history.

Ford's time as vice president was relatively uneventful. He largely stayed out of the public eye and avoided getting involved in any major controversies. This changed when he became president in August 974, following Nixon's resignation over the Watergate scandal.

In less than a year as Vice President, he became the most powerful man in the world. As such, this made Ford the first person to ever hold the offices of vice president and president without being elected to either office.

As president, Ford inherited a number of challenges, both domestically and internationally.

Ford was confronted with almost insuperable tasks. There were the challenges of mastering inflation, reviving a depressed economy, solving chronic energy shortages, and trying to ensure world peace. (Whitehouse.gov)

With only two years left in the presidential term, he had little time to tackle many of these issues. Despite his path to the presidency being one of the most obtuse in American history, Ford is generally remembered more apathetically by historians.

Ford would go on to serve as President for just over two years before losing an election bid in 1976.

While he may not have been one of America's great presidents, and however generic his rise might have been, he is widely seen as a good man who did his best in an unlikely situation.