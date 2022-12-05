America Invaded during World War II

The last time American soldiers died defending America on American soil

Japanese troops raising the Imperial battle flag on the American island of Kiska, June 1942. Photo by Public Domain via, Wikimedia Commons

Unprovoked invasions have been a part of human history since the invention of borders.

From Alexander the Great's invasion of Persia to the Roman conquest of the British Isles and, more recently, Russia's incursions into Ukraine, there are countless examples of one nation invading another without provocation.

In most cases, these invasions are motivated by a desire for power or resources, but sometimes they occur simply because one nation believes that it is entitled to territory that belongs to another. Whatever the motivation, unprovoked invasions have had a profound impact on the course of history.

The United States has endured its fair share of invasions. Since America threw off the yoke of monarchical rule and started the great experiment called democracy, it has been attacked several times by foreign powers and invaded on numerous occasions.

In America’s long history of conflicts, Japan holds the dubious distinction of being the last wartime enemy to have not only attacked but also invaded and occupied America.

In 1812, the United States of America defended its sovereignty for the first time against an invasion force when Great Britain tried to retake their former colonies.

Throughout the Mexican Revolution in the early twentieth century, there were a number of smaller-scale incursions from Pancho Villa, which became known as the "border wars."

Still, some of the most notable attacks came from within America’s own borders. These internal attacks have taken the form of a civil war and various uprisings and rebellions. The 20th century, however, saw America once again fighting to expel a major military power from within its borders.

As the country was recovering from the great depression and the war in Europe intensified, on December 7, 1941, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, pulling America into World War II.

The attack on Pearl Harbor was a turning point for America. Prior to the attack, many Americans were isolationists and did not want to get involved in the war in Europe. However, after the attack, public opinion changed, and America entered World War II.

The Pearl Harbor attack was the first major unprovoked military strike against America since the War of 1812.

While America prepared for war, Japan was ramping up its military plans, one of which included an invasion of America. The invasion plan began with the attack on the Dutch Harbor naval base on the island of Amaknak—an island of the Aleutian archipelago and a part of Alaskan territory—on June 3rd, 1942.

For the second time in six months, Japan attacked America.

The bombing of the Dutch Harbor naval base culminated in the first ever large-scale invasion of American soil by a foreign army in the twentieth century when, on June 6 and 7, 1942, over 8000 Japanese troops and personnel landed on the Alaskan islands Kiska and Attu.

The invasion of Alaska was part of Japan's wider strategy to conquer territories in the Pacific Ocean and to bring America to the negotiation table.

Although the Japanese invasion force was small in comparison to their other incursion forces, they were able to quickly gain a foothold on American soil.

The Japanese military was incredibly successful in the early stages of World War II. They stunned the world with their victories in Asia and the Pacific. However, they realized that they could not win a protracted war against the much more industrially capable United States.

As a result, they hoped that by occupying Alaska, they would be able to shift America's focus and supplies away from the Pacific and its allies in Asia.

Although Alaska was only a territory at the time, it was still American soil.

Japan also believed that by gaining a foothold in Alaska, it would deny the U.S. a staging ground for an invasion of Japan. America, on the other hand, saw the incursion as a pretext for an attack on major coastal cities and possibly even an invasion of the west coast.

The Japanese occupation was a significant event in history as it was the first time in over a hundred years that a major military power had invaded and occupied the United States.

After a buildup of its forces on a neighboring island, America soon began a counter-offensive, which ultimately led to the Japanese defeat in the Aleutians.

For the first time since the start of hostilities, World War II was fought on American soil.

The United States military began Operation Landcrab on May 11, 1943, landing over 10,000 troops on Attu in order to liberate the islands from Japanese control.

The island of Attu was the first to be recaptured in a fierce battle that lasted over two weeks. Just a few months later, U.S. troops landed on the island of Kiska unopposed by Japanese forces, who had evacuated prior to their arrival.

In relation to the number of soldiers who fought and died, the Battle of the Aleutians was one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, with over 5,000 casualties on both sides combined. Moreover, it was the first major military operation conducted by both the United States and Canada during the war.

The campaign is known as the "Forgotten Battle" because it’s been overshadowed by other major battles of World War II.

The battle for control of the Aleutian Islands was one that had far-reaching implications. Not only did it help secure America's westernmost border, but it also served as a morale booster for Allied forces. It showed that even in seemingly remote and hostile terrain like Alaska, America would not give up without a fight.

While the Aleutian campaign may seem like a small victory in comparison to those that would come later in the war, it was a significant stepping stone for American forces as they began their push towards mainland Japan.

The lessons learned during these early engagements proved invaluable during subsequent campaigns against larger and better-defended islands such as Guam, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa.

The Battle of the Aleutians was the last time American soldiers died on American soil fighting to expel a foreign army from its territory.