Birmingham, AL

A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.

William Saint Val

Lyndon Johnson signing the Civil Rights Act.Photo byCecil Stoughton, White House Press Office, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Following the end of the Civil War, several white supremacy groups emerged in former Confederate states, many of them started by former Confederate soldiers.

Their sole purpose was to terrorize and subvert the rights of the region’s now-free black population and white southern Republicans, whom they saw as “race traitors.”

Although the 13th Amendment ended slavery, it didn’t end discrimination; it mutated it, and in fact, it seemed to have escalated it.

During reconstruction, former Confederate states enacted restrictive "black code" policies in an attempt to curtail the rights of former slaves and reassert shattel laws, all of which led to the passing of the 14th and 15th Amendments.

The 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments are known as the Reconstruction Amendments.

After the 14th and 15th amendments dismantled these policies, white supremacy again introduced laws meant to disenfranchise southern blacks in a period now known as the Jim Crow era, which continued deep into the 20th century.

As a result of these racist laws and attitudes, one of the most horrible events in American history occurred on September 15, 1963, when the Ku Klux Klan carried out a terrorist attack on the African American 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

The tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of four children and injured many, incited widespread anger.

Throughout the civil rights movement, Birmingham saw many civil rights protests that were often met with brutal opposition and violence from police and white Southerners.

Vandalisms of African American properties and intimidations carried out by white supremacists were common occurrences.

In the Jim Crow South, churches played a vital role in organizing many of the marches, protests, and sit-ins during the civil rights movement; consequently, they were the main target of many of these bombings.

Bombings happened with such frequency that the city was sometimes referred to as “Bombingham.” (Britannica.com)

Regular civil rights meetings were held at the 16th Street Baptist Church. The KKK, however, would frequently call in bomb threats to the church in order to disrupt these meetings and scare protestors away.

These calls were relentless; they even came during regular church services.

On September 15, 1963, at around 10:30 a.m., members of the KKK carried out their threats when a bomb exploded, killing four girls.

The bomb went off on the building's east side, where the four girls were getting ready for an afternoon church service in a basement restroom. The blast collapsed the basement.

The remains of the four girls, Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, and Denise McNair were discovered under heaps of rubble.

Sarah Collins, Mae Collins' younger sister, was with the four girls at the time of the explosion and survived but lost her right eye. Fourteen people were seriously injured.

Violence erupted across the city in the aftermath of the bombing—resulting in the deaths of two more African Americans—the National Guard had to be called in to restore order.

Despite the demands for justice, it took 14 years before anyone was charged with the bombing when Robert E. Chambliss was convicted of murder in 1977.

Over the following decades, several other former clan members, including Thomas Blanton and Bobby Frank Cherry, were finally brought to justice.

Blanton was convicted in 2001 and Cherry in 2002. A fourth suspect, Herman Frank Cash, died in 1994 before his trial.

Racism is a dominant hereditary trait that has been passed down through generations. It might mutate, but it expresses itself the same in every era.

In America, racism has always been the bane of the philosophy of life, liberty, and justice.

Institutionalized Racism didn't really start to change until the 1950s and 1960s, when many in the black community began to demand their rights through protests and civil disobedience.

