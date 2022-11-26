The Misconception of the Civil War

The war between the states was a war between economies

Photo by Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

As much as the Civil War was about a fundamental difference in ideology—the Confederacy wanted to keep slavery while the northern states wanted to abolish it—there is a common mistaken belief that the South was less wealthy than the North prior to the war.

As such, the Civil War has also come to be thought of as a conflict between the wealthy north and the poorer south. However, this is not entirely accurate. This misconception is due in large part to the South's agrarian economy.

While it is true that the southern states were largely agricultural and relied heavily on forced labor, they were actually wealthier than the northern states before the Civil War.

Though in the south the wealth was concentrated mostly among white slave owners, in the north the wealth was more liberally spread.

If the Confederacy had been a separate nation, it would have ranked as the fourth richest in the world at the start of the Civil War. (History.com)

By the mid-1800s, the north was quickly shifting from an agriculture-based economy into heavy industry. With a more diversified economy in manufacturing and trade, the North did not need a system of forced labor to sustain its economy.

Northerners invested heavily in varied transportation system that included canals, roads, steamboats, and railroads; in financial industries such as banking and insurance; and in a large communications network that featured inexpensive, widely available newspapers, magazines, and books, along with the telegraph. (Britannica.com)

By 1860, the industrial sector of the North had grown exponentially. Yet despite having a robust industrial sector, agriculture was still prevalent. These farms relied heavily on paid labor and were much smaller than the sprawling plantations of the South.

On a whole, the North's larger population created a large pool of potential workers for the factories that were rapidly popping up in the region.

The combination of a strong industrial sector and an abundance of cheap labor made the northern states much more attractive to businesses than the southern states.

The agrarian-dependent economy of the South, in contrast, stifled the growth of other industries in the region. Nevertheless, the revenue generated from southern states accounted for almost two-thirds of their total income.

Furthermore, while the south's agrarian-based economy did create some jobs for non-slaves, it didn't provide nearly as many opportunities as the north did,

Most of the agricultural work in the south was already getting done using forced labor.

With an economy structured around slavery, there was not much need for paid laborers other than people to oversee the plantations. This made it difficult for poor whites to find work and led to high levels of poverty in southern states.

This is where the misconception arose. Yet, even though there were more poor white southerners, the south was extremely wealthy, with the majority of the wealth being controlled by less than 5% of the region’s population.

Slavery was the engine that drove the South’s economy, and cotton was the fuel that generated most of its wealth. The top 5% of southern households owned over 60% of all slaves in 1860. This small group of wealthy slaveholders controlled most of the South's land, labor, and capital.

Exporting Cotton at high volumes made the United States the undisputed world leader in cotton production. (Khan Academy.com)

Despite only having a few defining products, before the war, the southern states accounted for a sizable portion of the US economy. As a result, they wielded considerable influence over the country's economic policies.

The South was producing 75 percent of the world’s cotton and creating more millionaires per capita in the Mississippi River valley than anywhere in the nation. (History.com)

However, when war broke out, the south had more to lose economically than the north, since its entire financial system depended on a single resource, slaves.

Another common misconception is that after the war, many of these wealthy southerners lost their wealth. However, this is also not entirely accurate.

Interestingly, some of these wealthy southerners had actually invested heavily in the industrialized north before the war began.

This turned out to be a prudent decision, as they were able to recoup their losses when hostilities ended, and reconstruction began.

While it is true that many Confederates lost everything they had during and after the Civil War, some were able to rebuild their fortunes from their investments in Northern industry.

As a result, some southerners were actually wealthier after the war than they were before it started.

Although the southern states had more poor people before the Civil War, they were much wealthier than those in the north, due in large part to slavery.