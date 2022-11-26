The Misconception of the Civil War

William Saint Val

The war between the states was a war between economies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDZey_0jNydDu100
Photo byPublic domain, via Wikimedia Commons

As much as the Civil War was about a fundamental difference in ideology—the Confederacy wanted to keep slavery while the northern states wanted to abolish it—there is a common mistaken belief that the South was less wealthy than the North prior to the war.

As such, the Civil War has also come to be thought of as a conflict between the wealthy north and the poorer south. However, this is not entirely accurate. This misconception is due in large part to the South's agrarian economy.

While it is true that the southern states were largely agricultural and relied heavily on forced labor, they were actually wealthier than the northern states before the Civil War.

Though in the south the wealth was concentrated mostly among white slave owners, in the north the wealth was more liberally spread.

If the Confederacy had been a separate nation, it would have ranked as the fourth richest in the world at the start of the Civil War. (History.com)

By the mid-1800s, the north was quickly shifting from an agriculture-based economy into heavy industry. With a more diversified economy in manufacturing and trade, the North did not need a system of forced labor to sustain its economy.

Northerners invested heavily in varied transportation system that included canals, roads, steamboats, and railroads; in financial industries such as banking and insurance; and in a large communications network that featured inexpensive, widely available newspapers, magazines, and books, along with the telegraph. (Britannica.com)

By 1860, the industrial sector of the North had grown exponentially. Yet despite having a robust industrial sector, agriculture was still prevalent. These farms relied heavily on paid labor and were much smaller than the sprawling plantations of the South.

On a whole, the North's larger population created a large pool of potential workers for the factories that were rapidly popping up in the region.

The combination of a strong industrial sector and an abundance of cheap labor made the northern states much more attractive to businesses than the southern states.

The agrarian-dependent economy of the South, in contrast, stifled the growth of other industries in the region. Nevertheless, the revenue generated from southern states accounted for almost two-thirds of their total income.

Furthermore, while the south's agrarian-based economy did create some jobs for non-slaves, it didn't provide nearly as many opportunities as the north did,

Most of the agricultural work in the south was already getting done using forced labor.

With an economy structured around slavery, there was not much need for paid laborers other than people to oversee the plantations. This made it difficult for poor whites to find work and led to high levels of poverty in southern states.

This is where the misconception arose. Yet, even though there were more poor white southerners, the south was extremely wealthy, with the majority of the wealth being controlled by less than 5% of the region’s population.

Slavery was the engine that drove the South’s economy, and cotton was the fuel that generated most of its wealth. The top 5% of southern households owned over 60% of all slaves in 1860. This small group of wealthy slaveholders controlled most of the South's land, labor, and capital.

Exporting Cotton at high volumes made the United States the undisputed world leader in cotton production. (Khan Academy.com)

Despite only having a few defining products, before the war, the southern states accounted for a sizable portion of the US economy. As a result, they wielded considerable influence over the country's economic policies.

The South was producing 75 percent of the world’s cotton and creating more millionaires per capita in the Mississippi River valley than anywhere in the nation. (History.com)

However, when war broke out, the south had more to lose economically than the north, since its entire financial system depended on a single resource, slaves.

Another common misconception is that after the war, many of these wealthy southerners lost their wealth. However, this is also not entirely accurate.

Interestingly, some of these wealthy southerners had actually invested heavily in the industrialized north before the war began.

This turned out to be a prudent decision, as they were able to recoup their losses when hostilities ended, and reconstruction began.

While it is true that many Confederates lost everything they had during and after the Civil War, some were able to rebuild their fortunes from their investments in Northern industry.

As a result, some southerners were actually wealthier after the war than they were before it started.

Although the southern states had more poor people before the Civil War, they were much wealthier than those in the north, due in large part to slavery.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# American History# Capitalism# economy# slavery# politics

Comments / 413

Published by

There's something about writing that just makes everything feel better.

Philadelphia, PA
2055 followers

More from William Saint Val

Birmingham, AL

A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.

“White harassment,” the tenet of a segregated South. Lyndon Johnson signing the Civil Rights Act.Photo byCecil Stoughton, White House Press Office, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
3 comments

Northerners Conspired to Assassinate Lincoln and the Entire Line of Succession to the U.S. Presidency.

Many have argued that the war between the states was rooted in a fundamental difference in ideologies. The Confederacy, made up of slave-holding states in the South, not only wanted to keep slavery intact but also wanted it expanded into newly accepted states, while the Union, made up of mostly non-slave-holding states in the North, wanted it abolished.

Read full story
126 comments
Dallas, TX

This Day in History: November 22

The Most Infamous Presidential Murder in American History Occurred. It was a typical sunny day for the city; however, for November, it was unusually warm. Nevertheless, the thousands of people lining the street were otherwise happy.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

This Day in History: November 21

Once the longest bridge in the world opened to traffic. Aerial view of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opened to traffic on November 21, 1964, and has been an essential part of New York City's transportation infrastructure ever since.

Read full story
3 comments
Plymouth, MA

This Day in History: November 21

One of the first self-governing communities that led to the creation of the United States of America. When the Mayflower set sail for America with the Pilgrims in 1620, there were other passengers on board as well. The Pilgrims were joined by indentured servants, skilled laborers, craftsmen, and merchants.

Read full story

This Day in History: November 20

The Agreement that led to a Significant Decline in Tobacco Commercials on TV. On November 20, 1998, American tobacco companies reached an agreement with the governments of forty-six states to settle claims for reimbursement of Medicaid funds used to treat smoking-related illnesses.

Read full story
Gettysburg, PA

This Day in History: November 19

Lincoln delivered his most famous speech to a war-torn America. On November 19, 1863, at the dedication of the National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivered his now-famous Gettysburg Address.

Read full story
22 comments
Washington, DC

This Day in History: November 17

Congress assembled for the first time in Washington, D.C. Despite the new federal government still being organized and the country facing many challenges, both domestically and internationally, the U.S. Congress held its first session in Washington, D.C., on November 17, 1800.

Read full story

A Quick History of the English Language

While English is technically a Germanic language, it has been greatly influenced by other languages throughout its history. In modern English, well over half of all words are borrowed from other languages. This is not surprising, given how flexible the language is.

Read full story

American Villains: Dancing in the Garden of Love and Death: Bonnie and Clyde

The Great Depression was a time of immense hardship for many people. With that hardship came desperation, and the most desperate turned into some of the most hardened criminals of that era.

Read full story
23 comments

Love, Death, and Bank Robberies: The Great Depression Outlaws

The Great Depression created some of the most notorious outlaws in American history. During the late nineteenth century, bank robbers were typically loners who robbed small banks in rural areas using guns or sometimes dynamite. They would make their escape on horseback. However, at the turn of the century, things changed dramatically.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

This Day in History: November 14

A housewife from California becomes one of the most influential people in American politics. On November 14, 2002, Nancy Pelosi became the first woman to be named leader of either party in either house of Congress when she became leader of the Democratic Party in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Read full story

On This Day in History: November 11

The war to end all wars ended. On November 11, 1918, at around 5:00 a.m., the Allied Powers and Germany signed an armistice, and just before noon that day, the front lines of Europe went silent.

Read full story

On This Day in History: November 9

The Night of Broken Glass: A Prelude to the Holocaust. Jews arrested in Stadthagen after Kristallnacht. Nov. 10, 1938.Public Domain. The Holocaust is regarded as one of humanity's greatest crimes against itself. The scale of the genocide was unprecedented. It serves as a warning that unbridled prejudice, left unchecked, leads to unimaginable atrocities.

Read full story
2 comments

History’s Villains: American Traitors and Spies

The CIA agent who dismantled America's spy network in the U.S.S.R. Federal Bureau of Investigation mugshot of Aldrich Ames.Public Domain. Aldrich Ames, a CIA agent who was entrusted with America’s most sensitive secrets, became one of the most successful double agents in American history.

Read full story
2 comments

On This Day in History: November 8

The Scandinavian Union ended with the slaughter of dozens of Swedish Nobles. Kalmar Union.Author Nicolas Eynaud. Creative Commons. On November 8, 1520, the Danish king Christian II began mass executions of Swedish nobles in what became known as the Stockholm Bloodbath. It led to the dissolution of the Kalmar Union.

Read full story

This Day in History: November 7

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the Presidency to George W. Bush. George W. Bush delivers his Inaugural Address in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2001.Public Domain. Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush were tied for the presidency on November 7, 2000, but the U.S. Supreme Court decided to break the deadlock following a protracted legal battle.

Read full story

This Day in History: November 5

Catholic Extremists tried to blow up the king of England. Discovery of the Gunpowder Plot and the Taking of Guy Fawkes, 1823. by Briggs.Public Domain. The Gunpowder Plot was a failed attempt to kill King James I and destroy Parliament.

Read full story
3 comments

This Day in History: November 5

On November 5, 1940, Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to a third term as president of the United States. During his time in office, Roosevelt oversaw some of the most momentous events in American history.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy