Northerners Conspired to Assassinate Lincoln and the Entire Line of Succession to the U.S. Presidency.

John Wilkes Booth, Photo by Public Domain

Many have argued that the war between the states was rooted in a fundamental difference in ideologies.

The Confederacy, made up of slave-holding states in the South, not only wanted to keep slavery intact but also wanted it expanded into newly accepted states, while the Union, made up of mostly non-slave-holding states in the North, wanted it abolished.

After the end of the Civil War, John Wilkes Booth, Lewis Payne, and George Atzerodt attempted to assassinate the entire line of succession to the U.S. presidency.

During the Civil War, many Northerners supported the Confederacy's ideological beliefs, particularly those from slave-owning states that remained in the Union during the war—none more so than John Wilkes Booth and his accomplices, who saw Lincoln as a tyrant trampling on the rights of southern states.

President Abraham Lincoln Photo by Public Domain

The plan was to kill President Abraham Lincoln, Vice President Andrew Johnson, and Secretary of State William H. Seward in a coordinated attack.

This wasn’t originally the plan. Initially, Booth conspired to kidnap Lincoln and take him to Richmond, Virginia, where he would be held hostage in exchange for Confederate prisoners of war.

Over the course of the war, the conspirators met regularly at a boardinghouse run by Confederate sympathizers, Mary Surratt and her youngest son, John.

The house was located near the U.S. Capitol and served as a convenient meeting place for the conspirators. There, they discussed their plan and made preparations. They even went so far as to scout out potential locations for carrying out the abduction and making their escape.

Their abduction plans never came to fruition. However, when the war ended in the Confederates' defeat, the plan changed to murder. Booth decided that the only way to save the Confederacy was to kill the president and his officers.

Early on April 14, 1865, Booth got news that the president would be attending a play at Ford's Theatre in the capital.

Upon hearing this, Booth quickly got his conspirators together and gave each member their task: Booth would kill Lincoln, while George Atzerodt would take out Johnson, and Lewis Payne would kill Seward.

In the gathering dusk, before the president's arrival, Booth snuck into the theater and rigged the outer door of the presidential box so that it could be jammed shut from inside.

During the play's third act, he returned to find an unguarded Lincoln. Booth then entered the presidential box and fatally shot Lincoln in the head.

The other conspirators weren’t so successful in their attempts. Lewis Payne only managed to wound Seward, while George Atzerodt lost his nerve and never attempted to kill Johnson at all.

The assassination of President Lincoln was a tragic event that plunged the nation into mourning and shock. It also had far-reaching consequences for the course of American history.