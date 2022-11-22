This Day in History: November 22

The Most Infamous Presidential Murder in American History Occurred

President John F. Kennedy. Photo by Public Domain

It was a typical sunny day for the city; however, for November, it was unusually warm. Nevertheless, the thousands of people lining the street were otherwise happy.

It’s been two years since he last visited the city, and many of the residents were eager to see the president. Even though it was hot, people were still dressed up and cheering as the motorcade passed, waving American flags.

Some had made homemade signs expressing their support for the president.

As the open-top 1961 Lincoln Continental that the president was in drove by the Texas book repository, shots rang out. At 12:30 PM, the fourth murder of a sitting U.S. president had occurred.

John F. Kennedy, the 35th U.S. president, was assassinated on November 22, 1963. He was rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Vice President Johnson took the oath as president at 2:38 PM.

John F. Kennedy motorcade - Dallas TX. Photo by Public Domain

Lee Harvey Oswald, a 24-year-old Dallas citizen, was accused of the slaying. The assassination of President John F. Kennedy was a shock to the world, and it had a profound effect on the American people. In many ways, it changed the nation forever.

Lee Harvey Oswald, a 24-year-old Dallas resident with communist views, was accused of shooting Kennedy and arrested that day.

Two days later, Oswald himself was shot to death by Jack Ruby, a local nightclub owner with connections to organized crime, while being transferred from one jail to another inside the Dallas police station basement.

Although Kennedy's presidency was cut short by his assassination, he is still remembered as one of the most influential presidents in American history.

He is best known for his efforts to get America involved in the space race, which eventually led to the moon landing.

His foreign policy initiatives included establishing a direct line of communication with Moscow and signing nuclear test ban treaties with the Soviet Union and Great Britain.

Kennedy's domestic program, known as the New Frontier, focused on civil rights, health care, education, and poverty relief, many of which were not passed until after his death.

The assassination and its aftermath had far-reaching consequences for American society and politics. In 1964, Congress passed legislation to investigate JFK's murder as well as other possible crimes associated with it.

This report came to be known as the Warren Commission Report, which concluded that there was no evidence of conspiracy or collusion in JFK's assassination beyond what Lee Harvey Oswald had done himself.

This finding did little to quell public suspicion about who killed JFK and why. Indeed, many people continue to believe there was some sort of cover-up or larger plot at work.

On one level, the events surrounding JFK's assassination showed how vulnerable even a president can be to random acts of violence. On another level, they underscored long-standing divisions within American society along political, racial, and generational lines.