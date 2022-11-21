This Day in History: November 21

One of the first self-governing communities that led to the creation of the United States of America

Photo by Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons

The Mayflower Compact

When the Mayflower set sail for America with the Pilgrims in 1620, there were other passengers on board as well. The Pilgrims were joined by indentured servants, skilled laborers, craftsmen, and merchants.

The Pilgrims in particular were very optimistic for their new colony in America. They envisioned a society based on religious freedom and hard work. However, the reality was far different from their dreams.

The colony was plagued by disease and hunger, and many of the colonists died within the first year.

Nevertheless, before setting foot in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on this day in 1620, forty-one of the Mayflower's male passengers signed what is now known as the Mayflower Compact.

For the British in 1620, it was on November 11. At the time, Britain—Protestant by law—refused to accept the more accurate “Catholic” Gregorian Calendar and was still using the Julian almanac.

By signing this document, they agreed to abide by the laws of the new government they would establish. This act is considered one of the first steps in creating a stable and functional democracy in America.

The Mayflower Compact was a crucial step in establishing a democratic government in America because it showed that the colonists were willing to work together for the common good.

Ultimately, signing the compact demonstrated unity among the colonists and helped to build trust between them and their leaders.

This document helped to solidify relationships between different groups that were on board and laid out a plan for how disputes would be resolved.

As such, the compact also set forth guidelines on how the new colony would be governed, establishing a sense of order and stability in the early days of the colony.

"The colonists had no intention of declaring their independence from England when they signed the Mayflower Compact. In the opening line of the Compact, both Pilgrims and "Strangers" refer to themselves as "loyal subjects" of King James." (crf-usa.org)

While not all colonists agreed with everything in the Compact, nonetheless, it was the agreement that sowed the seed of rebellion over a century and a half later.