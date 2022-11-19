This Day in History: November 20

The Agreement that led to a Significant Decline in Tobacco Commercials on TV

Master Settlement Agreement

On November 20, 1998, American tobacco companies reached an agreement with the governments of forty-six states to settle claims for reimbursement of Medicaid funds used to treat smoking-related illnesses.

The settlement cost the tobacco producers $206 billion, far more than the $40 billion they had agreed to pay four other states in 1997.

This was a landmark moment in American history, as it was one of the largest settlements ever reached between two parties.

The agreement also included provisions for restricting advertising and marketing of cigarettes, as well as funding educational programs about smoking cessation and prevention.

This was a major victory for the American people, as it showed that even powerful corporations can be held accountable for their actions.

This event also sent a strong message to other industries that they too must take responsibility for their products and any negative health effects associated with them.

This agreement was crucial in the fight against tobacco use, and it has had a profound impact on public health.

After the implementation of this agreement, there was a significant decrease in tobacco use among both adults and youth. and smoking rates among high school students dropped by more than 50%. Per capita cigarette consumption fell by more than 20% from 1998 to 2003.

This decline can be attributed to several factors, including higher prices for cigarettes due to increased taxes, fewer places where people could smoke indoors, and greater public awareness about the dangers of smoking due to education campaigns funded by the tobacco settlement money.

These programs have helped countless people quit smoking or never start in the first place. They have also inspired many people to make positive changes in their lives.