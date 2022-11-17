Washington, DC

This Day in History: November 17

William Saint Val

Congress assembled for the first time in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol.Martin Falbisoner - Creative Commons

Despite the new federal government still being organized and the country facing many challenges, both domestically and internationally, the U.S. Congress held its first session in Washington, D.C., on November 17, 1800.

The new Capitol building was still under construction, so the House of Representatives met in the unfinished Senate chamber while the Senate met in a nearby room in the Treasury Department building.

In spite of these challenges, the Congress was able to accomplish a lot during its first session, including passing important legislation related to trade, taxes, and the military.

President John Adams attended both sessions and delivered a speech to each chamber outlining his legislative agenda for the upcoming year.

This early success laid the foundation for future successes of the United States Congress as it continued to play a vital role in shaping our nation's history over the next two centuries.

November 17 marks an important milestone in American history, as it was also the first time that Congress convened in the capital city of the United States.

It also signaled a new era of cooperation between the federal government and city leaders to ensure that Washington would be ready to serve as the nation’s seat of government for years to come.

During the American Revolution, the Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia, at Independence Hall, on July 4, 1776, to draft and sign the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain.

However, it was not until 1783, with the Treaty of Paris, that recognition of an independent United States was secured from European powers.

In June 1783, a formal ceremony was held in Annapolis, Maryland, where representatives from each state gathered to ratify the Articles of Confederation, which officially established “The United States of America” as a free and independent nation.

However, this new-found freedom did not come without challenges, and by late 1786, it became apparent that changes needed to be made to the Articles if the young nation were to survive and thrive.

In May 1787, delegates representing each state convened in Philadelphia for what would become known as the Constitutional Convention.

After much debate and with input from future Presidents James Madison and George Washington, the Constitution of the United States was signed on September 17, 1787, by thirty-nine delegates, including Benjamin Franklin.

It wasn’t until March 4th, 1789, that the new government organized under this constitution went into effect, with George Washington being inaugurated as the first President of the United States.

# America# United States# American History# Congress# Washington DC

