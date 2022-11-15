American Villains: Dancing in the Garden of Love and Death: Bonnie and Clyde

The Great Depression Lovers Bonnie and Clyde

Bonnie and Clyde. Public Domain

The Great Depression was a time of immense hardship for many people. With that hardship came desperation, and the most desperate turned into some of the most hardened criminals of that era.

From bootleggers to gangsters, the Great Depression gave birth to a slew of new criminals. Most importantly, it transformed the archetypal Wild West outlaw bank robber into a machine gun-wielding, car-driving flamboyant anti-hero.

With names like Pretty Boy Floyd, Machine-gun Kelly, and Baby-face Nelson, bank robbers became folk heroes, thanks in part to sensationalized news reporting and people who saw banks as the cause of their misery.

One of the most unique of these anti-heroes were lovers Bonnie and Clyde, who later became the symbol of "ride or die" love.

Bonnie and Clyde were notorious bank robbers who became famous for their daring heists, colorful lifestyles, and unholy union christened in crime. Just as ruthless as they were flamboyant, the outlaws didn't hesitate to shoot anyone who got in their way. By the end of their reign of terror across the Midwest, they were responsible for nine known murders.

Despite this, they gained a large following among the American public, who saw them and many of the outlaws at the time as Robin Hood-like figures fighting against the establishment.

Clyde Barrows was a career criminal long before he met Bonnie. When he was 16, he dropped out of school and began a life of hard crime, first stealing cars and then graduating to robbing banks.

In 1930, he met Bonnie Parker, a wafered, faired-haired young woman, facetious for the fast life with a penchant for violence.

They immediately formed a connection because of their shared love of fast cars and adventure. But their torrid life of crime was delayed when Clyde went to prison in 1930.

Bonnie Parker. Public Domain

After he was released in 1932, the two became inseparable, embarking on a two-year spree of criminal foreplay that included robberies, car chases, and murders across the Midwest.

The couple’s crime spree lasted for 21 months. Bonnie and Clyde often worked with Clyde’s brother Buck, Buck's wife Blanche, and a few of Clyde’s childhood friends, including Ray Hamilton and W.D. Jones.

Together, they became known as the Barrow gang. Nonetheless, it was Bonnie and Clyde’s nascent and reckless love, baptized in criminal decadence, that entranced people at the time.

Their torrid love of crime ended in a hail of bullets when they were gunned down along a highway in Gibsland, Louisiana, on May 23, 1934, after attempting to evade the police roadblock.