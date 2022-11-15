Love, Death, and Bank Robberies: The Great Depression Outlaws

William Saint Val

The Great Depression created some of the most notorious outlaws in American history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PyKef_0jBP25YN00
Bonnie and Clyde.Public Domain

During the late nineteenth century, bank robbers were typically loners who robbed small banks in rural areas using guns or sometimes dynamite. They would make their escape on horseback. However, at the turn of the century, things changed dramatically.

The Depression was a time of immense hardship, with almost a quarter of Americans out of work. With so many people out of work and desperate for money, crime rates soared across the United States.

Bank robberies became more common and more brazen, especially in the Midwest, where instead of a horse, their getaway mode was the automobile.

The Depression created some of the most infamous outlaws in American history. The outlaw bank robber of the old west was transformed into a flamboyant, machine-gun-wielding, car-driving anti-hero.

With names like Pretty Boy Floyd, Machine-gun Kelly, and Baby-face Nelson, bank robbers became folk heroes, thanks in part to sensationalized news reporting and people who saw banks as the cause of their misery.

Movie Star good looks but bad to the bones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLGyL_0jBP25YN00
John Dillinger.FBI, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Those who were most affected by the Great Depression were also the most vulnerable. Children were severely exploited in Depression-era America, working long hours in hazardous conditions with no guarantee of even being paid.

With little hope of being treated fairly, a few took their fate into their own hands. Throughout the country, restless and jobless young men turned to a life of crime.

One of the most famous examples of this new breed of outlaw is John Dillinger. Dillinger briefly joined the navy, but after he deserted, he was dishonorably discharged; he began his life of crime soon after, robbing small stores and rural banks with impunity thanks to his quick wit and fast draw with a pistol.

In 1924, Dillinger was sent to prison for robbing a grocery store. It was there that he met fellow criminals like Harry Pierpont and Charles Makley, with whom he would later team up for some of his biggest capers.

After being paroled in 1933, Dillinger went on an epic crime spree that spanned several states; he robbed dozens of banks and killed 10 people (including police officers).

He became Public Enemy Number One after escaping from prison twice—once by hiding in a laundry truck and once by carving a wooden gun. The FBI finally caught up with him outside Chicago's Biograph Theater on July 22, 1934; they shot him dead as he tried to flee.

His movie star good looks, string of successful heists, and daring jailbreaks made John Dillinger a folk hero to many Americans who were struggling during the Great Depression.

The Garden of reckless love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umuc9_0jBP25YN00
Bonnie and Clyde.Library of Congress, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

One of the most unique of these anti-heroes were lovers Bonnie and Clyde, who later became the symbol of "ride or die" love.

The notorious couple rose to prominence due to their daring heists, colorful lifestyles, and unholy union christened by crime. Just as ruthless as they were flamboyant, the outlaws didn't hesitate to shoot anyone who got in their way.

By the end of their reign of terror across the Midwest, they were responsible for nine known murders. Nonetheless, Bonnie and Clyde’s nascent and reckless love, baptized in criminal decadence, entranced people at the time.

They gained a large following among the American public. Their torrid love of crime ended in a hail of bullets when they were gunned down in Louisiana on May 23, 1934, by law enforcement.

The Pretty boy farmer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARB0s_0jBP25YN00
Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd.Public Domain

The tough times led to an increase in crime as people resorted to whatever means necessary to survive, including farmers; one such young farmer was Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd. Farming was heavily impacted by the depression.

At a time when many Americans were struggling financially, farmers in particular were hit hard by this economic downturn. In addition to the depression, climate inconsistency and poor farming practices culminated in what is now known as the "Dust Bowl."

Droughts and dust storms destroyed people’s livelihoods. As a result, many young men who grew up on farms turned to crime to support their families.

Floyd was born in Georgia but grew up on a farm in Oklahoma. The depression, coupled with the dust bowl, hit his family hard. Consequently, like many young men of the era, Floyd turned to crime in order to survive.

Floyd became one of America's most notorious bank robbers, pulling off daring heists across several states. He was even said to have worked with Dillinger on a few occasions.

Although many people saw him as a ruthless outlaw, others viewed him as something of a folk hero due to his Robin Hood-like tendency. He was generous with money, and during many heists, he would destroy mortgage loan papers, freeing many people from the clutches of the bank.

The baby face devil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRwrw_0jBP25YN00
Lester Joseph Gillis aka Baby Face Nelson.Public domain

With so many people out of work and desperate for money, crime rates soared across the country. However, while the depression forced many people into a life of crime, some were already drenched in criminal activities long before the economic downturn.

Baby face Nelson was a hardened criminal before he was a teenager. At the age of 12, Nelson was convicted of killing a friend and spent a year in juvenile detention.

Upon his release, he became the leader of a gang of car thieves. By the time the depression rolled around, he had graduated to kidnappings and vicious bank robberies and was engaging in wild shootouts with law enforcement.

He was mortally wounded in a shootout with two FBI agents. His body was found in a field a few days later.

The Great Depression was one of the most devastating periods in American history. It left a lasting mark on American society, both in terms of the economy and the rise in crime rates as people resorted to desperate measures to survive. This period saw the emergence of some of America's most notorious criminals, most of whom never lived past 1934.

