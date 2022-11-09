On This Day in History: November 9

The Night of Broken Glass: A Prelude to the Holocaust

Jews arrested in Stadthagen after Kristallnacht. Nov. 10, 1938. Public Domain

The Holocaust is regarded as one of humanity's greatest crimes against itself. The scale of the genocide was unprecedented. It serves as a warning that unbridled prejudice, left unchecked, leads to unimaginable atrocities.

As history has shown repeatedly, there is always a defining incident that precedes every atrocity where the collective voice of humanity should rage in protest but falls silent instead.

Beginning on the night of November 9, 1938, Nazi-orchestrated anti-Jewish violence exploded throughout Germany and Austria, called Kristallnacht or the “Night of Broken Glass.”

The Night of Broken Glass was a turning point in Nazi Germany's persecution of the Jews. This coordinated effort by the Nazi party, “Pogrom,” terrorized the Jewish population and forced them out of their homes and businesses. It resulted in the destruction and vandalism of thousands of properties.

A pogrom is defined as a mob attack approved or condoned by authorities against the persons and property of a religious, racial, or national minority. Britannica.com

The two-day attack served as a prelude to the Holocaust. Kristallnacht showed that the Nazis were willing to use violence against Jews on a large scale and signaled that worse was yet to come.

The night began with attacks on synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses, followed by beatings, arrests, and deportations. Many Jews were forced to watch as their homes were destroyed or looted. Almost a hundred people were murdered during the two-day violence.

This was a traumatic experience for those who lived through it, and it changed the way they saw themselves in relation to their German neighbors overnight. While the violence and destruction raged, the police and firemen stood by and did nothing; some even joined in the destruction.

In addition to its role as a catalyst for anti-Jewish sentiment among average Germans, Kristallnacht also served as a test run for future mass deportations and extermination programs that were eventually carried out by the Nazis during World War II.

After seeing how easily they could get away with such widespread violence against an unarmed population, Hitler and his henchmen became confident that they could carry out their final solution without any major opposition or resistance.

The excuse for the violence was the assassination of German diplomat Ernst vom Rath by a Polish-Jewish student, Herschel Grynszpan, in Paris on November 7. Hitler saw an opportunity and used Rath's death as a pretext for unleashing his long-planned campaign against Europe's Jews.

The Night of Broken Glass should be remembered not only as a crime against humanity but also as a warning about the dangers of remaining silent in the face of evil.