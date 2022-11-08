History’s Villains: American Traitors and Spies

The CIA agent who dismantled America's spy network in the U.S.S.R.

Federal Bureau of Investigation mugshot of Aldrich Ames. Public Domain

From Russia with Love, the American Double Agent

Aldrich Ames, a CIA agent who was entrusted with America’s most sensitive secrets, became one of the most successful double agents in American history.

At the height of the Cold War, information was king. The more one knew about an adversary, the better it was to defend against them. During this time, America and its rivals had spies webbed across the globe, spreading into the most sensitive areas of each other's governments.

Aldrich Ames was a top CIA agent who became a double agent for the Soviet Union.

The Cold War was a time of great tension between America and the Soviet Union (Russia after the collapse of the U.S.S.R. in 1991). Both sides were vying for supremacy on the world stage, and both sides were gathering as much information as possible on one another through espionage. This led to a climate of suspicion and paranoia, with each side constantly trying to outdo the other.

Ames began working for the CIA in 1962 and had a mediocre rise through its ranks. His language skills and talent for analysis were impressive, but due to his penchant for heavy drinking, he was reprimanded a few times and looked over for special promotions.

With the help of a longtime colleague, he eventually became a counterintelligence officer, tasked with finding Soviet spies within the agency.

Yet, while he was uncovering these moles, Ames himself began spying for Moscow, passing along information about U.S. operations and agents.

In early spring of 1986, while working for the CIA’s Soviet East European Division at CIA Headquarters in Langley, Ames decided to sell classified information to the KGB. He met with a Russian diplomat and passed along sensitive information about CIA and FBI human sources as well as technical operations targeting the Soviet Union.

In July of 1986, Ames was transferred to Rome, Italy. There, he continued his meetings with two KGB officers. At the conclusion of his assignment in Rome, Ames received instructions from the KGB about covert contacts in Washington, D.C., where he would next be assigned.

Ames continued to sell classified information to the KGB after returning to Washington, D.C. He would leave the documents in prearranged hiding places, which were then picked up by KGB officers. In return, the KGB would leave instructions and money for Ames.

His spying for the KGB earned him more than $2.7 million, the most money paid to any American for espionage. The KGB initially suspected that Ames might be a double agent, but his information was so valuable that they continued to use him.

The CIA and FBI began to suspect that there was a mole in the CIA when they learned of the arrest and execution of many Russian officials who were secretly working for them. The information these Russian double agents provided to the CIA at the time was critical to how the U.S. framed its foreign policies.

Aldrich Ames destroyed years of work by the CIA in penetrating the Soviet Union's inner circle. Ames gave up every U.S. double agent working in the Soviet Union, as well as damaging America's relationship with its allies.

Ames’s betrayal included many of the top U.S. spies within the KGB. As a result, at least ten people were killed or imprisoned because of his treachery. Also, he compromised several major U.S.-based espionage operations against Russia.

In May 1993, the FBI opened an investigation into Aldrich Ames after his unexplained wealth triggered an analytical review. Special agents and investigative specialists conducted intensive physical and electronic surveillance of Ames during a 10-month investigation.

"Searches of Ames’s residence revealed documents and other information linking Ames to the Russian foreign intelligence service." (“Aldrich Ames—FBI—Federal Bureau of Investigation”)

In addition, financial analysis showed that over $2 million had been deposited into several bank accounts over which Ames had control or access.

According to Ames after his arrest, his reason for becoming a double agent was on account of his growing debt and the monthly alimony he had to pay to his first wife. It was supposed to be a one-time deal with the KGB for $50,000, but to his admission, he did know why he continued.

Aldrich Ames was tried, convicted of his crimes, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.