On This Day in History: November 8

The Scandinavian Union ended with the slaughter of dozens of Swedish Nobles

On November 8, 1520, the Danish king Christian II began mass executions of Swedish nobles in what became known as the Stockholm Bloodbath. It led to the dissolution of the Kalmar Union.

The Kalmar Union was a Scandinavian alliance formed in 1397. It united the three kingdoms of Denmark, Sweden, and Norway under one ruler. It also included much of Finland, which was ruled by Sweden at the time. The union lasted for over a hundred years.

In 1513, King Christian II of Denmark ascended to the throne and began working to increase Danish control over the union. This led to conflict with Swedish nobles, who were increasingly opposed to Danish rule. In 1520, Christian II invaded Sweden with the help of Pope Leo X.

After defeating Swedish forces and taking Stockholm, Christian had more than 80 Swedish nobles executed for heresy starting on November 8.

This mass execution alienated all factions in Sweden from the support of the Kalmar Union and paved the way for Gustav I Vasa's ascension to power in 1523.

The Stockholm Bloodbath was a dark moment in Swedish history. In the end, the massacre left over 100 noblemen dead and sent shockwaves throughout Sweden.

For years afterwards, the bloodbath was remembered as a brutal act of revenge by the Danish king. Today, it is seen as an important turning point in Swedish history, when the country finally broke free from Denmark's control and became its own independent nation.