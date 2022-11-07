This Day in History: November 5

William Saint Val

Catholic Extremists tried to blow up the king of England

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hU9Lp_0izx4uDc00
Discovery of the Gunpowder Plot and the Taking of Guy Fawkes, 1823. by Briggs.Public Domain

The Gunpowder Plot was a failed attempt to kill King James I and destroy Parliament.

The Gunpowder Plot of 1605, also known as the Powder Treason, was a failed assassination attempt against King James I of England and VI of Scotland.

The plot was hatched by a group of English Roman Catholic extremists led by Robert Catesby. The Catholic conspirators hoped to kill the king and his entire government in one fell swoop by blowing up the Houses of Parliament.

The leader of the plot, Robert Catesby, together with his four co-conspirators—Thomas Winter, Thomas Percy, John Wright, and Guy Fawkes—were zealous Roman Catholics angered by James's refusal to grant more religious toleration to Catholics.

They apparently hoped that the confusion that would follow the murder of the king, his ministers, and the members of Parliament would provide an opportunity for the English Catholics to take over the country.

The conspirators rented a cellar that stretched under the palace at Westminster, where Fawkes hid at least 20 barrels of gunpowder. The conspirators then separated until the meeting of Parliament.

Days before the plot was to be carried out, Catesby included more conspirators, one of whom was Francis Tresham. Tresham warned his Catholic brother-in-law, Lord Monteagle, to not attend Parliament on November 5th, an act that ultimately led to Monteagle suspiciously alerting the government about potential danger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xssOV_0izx4uDc00
Parliament House. England.Wikimedia Commons

This caused authorities to search Westminster Palace on November 4th night, where they found Guy Fawkes hiding in a cellar with around 30 barrels full of gunpowder. Fawkes confessed under torture and implicated several other co-conspirators; all were executed for treason except for Catesby and Percy, who were killed while resisting arrest.

Although the Gunpowder Plot ultimately failed in its objective, it nonetheless had a significant impact on English history. In addition to resulting in stricter penalties for Catholic recusants (those who refused to attend Anglican services), it also increased suspicion and paranoia among Protestants towards Catholics.

This mistrust culminated in several bloody episodes, such as anti-Catholic riots and massacres, over the following centuries.

Every year on November 5, bonfires are lit in Britain to celebrate the failure of the plot.

