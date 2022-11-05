This Day in History: November 5

The President who Prompted the 22nd Amendment

On November 5, 1940, Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to a third term as president of the United States. During his time in office, Roosevelt oversaw some of the most momentous events in American history.

Roosevelt's election to a third term was a watershed moment in American politics. It broke with tradition and set a precedent that would not be followed.

For many Americans at the time, Roosevelt signaled stability and continuity during one of the most tumultuous periods in American history.

While there were certainly detractors who questioned whether it was appropriate for any single individual to hold so much power for so long, on balance, FDR's three-term presidency is generally seen as having been successful both domestically and internationally.

His leadership during World War II helped ensure Allied victory against Nazi Germany, while his domestic policies helped spur economic recovery from the Great Depression.

Franklin D. Roosevelt in Albany, New York,1930. Public Domain

Several months before he died, he was elected to a fourth term as president of the United States. This, however, led to the passing of the 22nd Amendment several years later, limiting anyone who is elected president to only two terms.

Roosevelt was born into a wealthy family in New York City, but he had a lifelong interest in public service. After graduating from Harvard University and Columbia Law School, he worked for several years as a lawyer before being appointed Assistant Secretary of the Navy by President Woodrow Wilson.

In 1920, he was nominated for Vice President on James M. Cox's Democratic ticket; they lost to Warren G. Harding's Republican ticket by a wide margin. Twelve years later, he won his first term as president of the United States of America.

Roosevelt is one of the most admired presidents in American history, consistently ranked by scholars as one of the top three presidents, along with Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.