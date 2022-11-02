This Day in History: November 2

William Saint Val

President Ronald Reagan kept Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIfe2_0ivtIwoH00
President Ronald Reagan signing the Martin Luther King bill.Public Domain

On November 2, 1983, U.S. President Ronald Reagan signed a bill designating the third Monday in January as a national holiday in memory of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The legislation was passed by Congress and signed into law just four days after King's birthday.

The national Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service was established by Congress in 1994 to encourage all Americans to volunteer their time and talents to their community and help address social problems.

Every year since then, millions of Americans have taken part in service projects across the country on MLK Day. Since its inception, MLK Day has been an important day of reflection and celebration for Americans of all backgrounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PT7vh_0ivtIwoH00
Martin Luther King, Jr. Washington, D.C.Public Domain

It is a time to remember Dr. King's legacy as a champion of civil rights and social justice and to recommit to his dream of an America free from discrimination and bigotry.

Every year, MLK Day is a reminder that there is still work to do in order to fully realize his vision. But through continued efforts towards promoting equality and justice for all people, Dr. King's memory and his powerful message of hope are kept alive.

It is fitting that a national holiday exists to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., given his tremendous impact not only within America but also globally as an icon for peace and justice.

It is not hard to overstate his importance both historically and presently; he remains an influential leader whose teachings are still very relevant today—perhaps even more so than ever before, given recent events around race relations worldwide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# American History# Civil Rights# Politics# Martin Luther King# Public Holiday

Comments / 0

Published by

There's something about writing that just makes everything feel better.

Philadelphia, PA
1334 followers

More from William Saint Val

This Day in History: November 5

Catholics Extremists tried to blow up the king of England. Discovery of the Gunpowder Plot and the Taking of Guy Fawkes, 1823. by Briggs.Public Domain. The Gunpowder Plot was a failed attempt to kill King James I and destroy Parliament.

Read full story
2 comments

This Day in History: November 5

On November 5, 1940, Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to a third term as president of the United States. During his time in office, Roosevelt oversaw some of the most momentous events in American history.

Read full story
2 comments

This Day in History: November 4

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated 1995. Bill Clinton, Yitzhak Rabin, Yasser Arafat at the White House.Public Domain. It was a warm autumn day in Tel Aviv, and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin had just finished giving a speech at a peace rally. As he walked off the stage, he was greeted by cheers and applause from the crowd. But suddenly, shots rang out, and Rabin fell to the ground. He had been assassinated by a Jewish extremist who opposed his efforts to make peace with the Palestinians.

Read full story

This Day in History: November 4

40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan.Public Domain. Ronald Reagan was elected the 40th president of the United States on November 4, 1980. Reagan ran on a platform of smaller government, lower taxes, and stronger defense.

Read full story
2 comments

This Day in History: November 3

Laika the dog was not the first creature in space. On November 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2 into space. On board was Laika, a dog who became the first living creature to orbit the Earth.

Read full story
1 comments

History’s Villains: Serial Killers

“The body-snatchers” William Burke and William Hare,. William Burke and William Hare were a pair of infamous murderers for profit who sold their victims' corpses. Their crimes caused a sensation in Edinburgh, Scotland, in the late 1820s.

Read full story
3 comments

The American Gangster Lived a Violent Life but Many of Them had a Quiet Death

A Surprising Number of Gangsters Died of Natural Causes Instead of Violence. Machine Gun Kelly being led away from court.Public Domain. In many American cities, the early twentieth century was a hotbed of criminal activity. In the early days of organized crime, swimming with the fishes or being killed in a hail of bullets were the most likely ways in which members of organized crime met their end.

Read full story
20 comments

This Day in History: November 1

Puerto Rican nationalists attempted to assassinate U.S. President Harry S. Truman. 33rd President of the United States Harry S. Truman.Public Domain. On November 1, 1950, Puerto Rican nationalists Oscar Collazo and Griselio Torresola attempted to assassinate U.S. President Harry S. Truman. Truman was unharmed, though others were not so lucky in the attack.

Read full story
4 comments

History’s Villains: The Monster of Belgium

The serial killer who caused thousands of Belgians to change their surnames. Agence France-Presse (AFP) The Dutroux affair "The Monster of Belgium" was a major scandal that rocked Belgium in the 1990s.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 30

The Europeans expelled the Muslims from Europe and Muhammad Ali became the greatest of all time. At the Battle of Río Salado on October 30, 1340, an allied force of Castilian and Portuguese Christians defeated the Muslim Marinades of North Africa. The victory was a crucial turning point in the Reconquista, the centuries-long Christian campaign to drive the Muslims out of Spain.

Read full story

On This Day in History: October 29

The man who carried out the third successful assassination of a sitting U.S. President was Executed. On October 29, 1901, anarchist Leon Czolgosz was executed for the assassination of U.S. President William McKinley. Czolgosz had been radicalized by his contact with other anarchists and his belief that violence was the only way to bring about change.

Read full story
16 comments

This Day in History: October 29

The Fault in Capitalism and the Collapse of the U.S. Stock Market. This day is widely regarded as the beginning of the Great Depression in America. The effects were far-reaching, both inside and outside of the United States.

Read full story
1 comments

This Day in History: October 28

Prohibition agents destroying barrels of alcohol.Public Domain. On October 28, 1919, the United States Congress overrode President Woodrow Wilson's veto and passed the Volstead Act.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 27

Von Braun and JFK at Cape Canaveral on November 16, 1963.Public Domain. The first Saturn rocket was successfully launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on October 27, 1961. The successful launch paved the way for years of future success for the Saturn V launch vehicle.

Read full story
New York City, NY

History’s Villains: American Gangsters

New York PD.Public domain. Lucky Luciano was considered by many as the most powerful chief of American organized crime in the early 1930s. dubbed the "boss of all bosses." In the early 1930s, Charles "Lucky" Luciano created the "Commission" and divided the Mafia into five distinct criminal families in New York City. This move effectively organized crime in the United States and set a precedent for future generations of mobsters. Luciano is therefore regarded as the father of modern organized crime in America.

Read full story
Fall River, MA

History’s Villains: True Crimes

“Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother forty whacks”. Lizzie Andrew Borden was an American woman who was tried and acquitted for the 1892 murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Read full story
4 comments

This Day in History: October 26

The world became a bit smaller, and a country swore off war. The 707 revolutionized air travel. On October 26, 1958, America's first jet airliner, the Boeing 707, entered service for Pan American World Airways. The new plane was faster and could carry more passengers than any other airliner at the time.

Read full story
New York City, NY

History’s Villains: American Gangsters

Albert Anastasia “The Mad Hatter” The Notorious Murder Inc leader. Albert Anastasia was one of the most feared gangsters in America during the early 1900s. Anastasia was a cold-blooded killer who ordered the murders of many rival gangsters and innocent civilians alike. During his reign, he was involved in several major crimes, including racketeering, extortion, and drug trafficking.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

History’s Villains: American Gangsters

Al Capone"Scarface" Once the most Feared Gangster in America. Al Capone was the most notorious American gangster who ever lived. He controlled the Chicago crime world from 1925 to 1931.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy