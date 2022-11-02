This Day in History: November 2

President Ronald Reagan kept Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream alive.

President Ronald Reagan signing the Martin Luther King bill. Public Domain

On November 2, 1983, U.S. President Ronald Reagan signed a bill designating the third Monday in January as a national holiday in memory of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The legislation was passed by Congress and signed into law just four days after King's birthday.

The national Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service was established by Congress in 1994 to encourage all Americans to volunteer their time and talents to their community and help address social problems.

Every year since then, millions of Americans have taken part in service projects across the country on MLK Day. Since its inception, MLK Day has been an important day of reflection and celebration for Americans of all backgrounds.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Washington, D.C. Public Domain

It is a time to remember Dr. King's legacy as a champion of civil rights and social justice and to recommit to his dream of an America free from discrimination and bigotry.

Every year, MLK Day is a reminder that there is still work to do in order to fully realize his vision. But through continued efforts towards promoting equality and justice for all people, Dr. King's memory and his powerful message of hope are kept alive.

It is fitting that a national holiday exists to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., given his tremendous impact not only within America but also globally as an icon for peace and justice.

It is not hard to overstate his importance both historically and presently; he remains an influential leader whose teachings are still very relevant today—perhaps even more so than ever before, given recent events around race relations worldwide.