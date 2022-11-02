The American Gangster Lived a Violent Life but Many of Them had a Quiet Death

Machine Gun Kelly being led away from court.Public Domain

In many American cities, the early twentieth century was a hotbed of criminal activity. In the early days of organized crime, swimming with the fishes or being killed in a hail of bullets were the most likely ways in which members of organized crime met their end.

Not for lack of trying by their enemies, but many of the most ruthless, top-of-the-food chain gangsters died of natural causes rather than violence.

Al Capone “Scarface”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EkBp_0ivoBdgO00
Al Capone.Public Domain

Al Capone, the most notorious American gangster who murdered his way through Chicago’s crime organizations, died of cardiac arrest in 1947. Capone controlled the Chicago crime world from 1925 to 1931. By 1931, his estimated wealth was well over $100 million. That’s close to $20 billion today. During his incarceration, his mental and physical condition deteriorated due to paresis, a late stage of syphilis. By the time Capone died, it is said that he had the mental capacity of an 11-year old child.

George Moran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCQ85_0ivoBdgO00
George Moran.Public Domain

George Moran, who was locked in a bloody struggle with rival Chicago gangster Al Capone, died of lung cancer in 1957. For three years, Moran's gang and Al Capone's fought for control of the streets of Chicago. It ended in 1929 in what is now known as the St. Valentine's Day Massacre, in which several members of Moran's gang were ambushed, and machine gunned to death. In 1946, Moran was sent to prison for bank robberies, where he died of lung cancer.

Johnny Torrio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEIEq_0ivoBdgO00
NYC PD. Mugshot of Johnny Torrio.Public Domain

One of the founders of modern organized crime in America and a top crime boss in Chicago, Johnny Torrio, was a longtime friend of Capone's. He was the one who brought Al Capone to Chicago. After several failed attempts on his life, Torrio turned over leadership to Capone and retired in 1925. In 1957, Torrio died of a heart attack.

Frank Costello

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0uId_0ivoBdgO00
Frank Costello testifying before the Kefauver Committee.Public Domain

Costello had a long struggle with the U.S. government. Costello was called in numerous times to testify before the U.S. Senate on whether he was affiliated with organized crime. He was charged with contempt several times for refusing to answer any questions. Unable to link him to criminal activities, he was instead charged with tax evasion.

His years spent battling the government and decades in and out of prison severely diminished his power within the crime syndicate. Having survived one assassination attempt in 1957, Castello died of a heart attack on February 18, 1973, in New York City.

Meyer Lansky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llQ9Q_0ivoBdgO00
Meyer Lansky.Public Domain

A Polish Jew born in Russia; Meyer Lansky became one of the five syndicate chief. He was one of the most powerful and richest crime syndicate chiefs in the United States.

As a young man, Lansky ran with future crime bosses like Bugsy Siegel and Lucky Luciano. He later had Bugsy killed for skimming off the top. He is credited with turning Las Vegas into a major gambling destination. Lansky died of lung cancer on January 15th, 1983.

Salvatore Lucania “Lucky Luciano”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yn8jt_0ivoBdgO00
Lucky Luciano.Public Domain

Dubbed the boss of all bosses, Lucky Luciano is considered by many to be the most powerful chief of American organized crime in the early twentieth century. He was a major influence, even from prison. He earned his nickname “Lucky” early in his career for how good he was at evading the cops and winning at gambling.

He wasn’t only lucky at gambling; he survived a kidnapping, where he was beaten, repeatedly stabbed, and had his neck sliced from ear to ear. His luck finally ran out when he died of a heart attack in 1962.

John the Teflon Don Gotti, died of throat cancer in 2002

Carlo Gambino, who was passed the mantle of “boss of bosses” after Luciano’s death, died of a heart attack in 1976.

Vito Genovese, another crime syndicate boss died of a heart attack in 1969

Paul Ricca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJbAE_0ivoBdgO00
Paul Ricca.Public Domain

Paul Ricca was a soft-spoken but ruthless mobster who was convicted of two murders in Italy but fled the country. He was one of the few men Al Capone and the rest of the Crime Syndicate chiefs trusted. He became the de facto leader of Capone’s crime empire when Capone's successor, Frank Nitti, killed himself in 1943. Ricca died of a heart attack in 1972.

While the assassinations in the criminal underworld get all of the attention, it's the quiet deaths that leave the biggest impact. Despite their ruthlessness, some of the most violent men lived long and prosperous lives; in the end, it was the natural progression of life that brought them down.

