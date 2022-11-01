This Day in History: November 1

William Saint Val

Puerto Rican nationalists attempted to assassinate U.S. President Harry S. Truman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457GX2_0iuCDoTG00
33rd President of the United States Harry S. Truman.Public Domain

On November 1, 1950, Puerto Rican nationalists Oscar Collazo and Griselio Torresola attempted to assassinate U.S. President Harry S. Truman. Truman was unharmed, though others were not so lucky in the attack.

At the time, President Truman was residing at Blair House while the White House was being renovated. Oscar Collazo and Griselio Torresola tried to enter the house but were stopped by Secret Service personnel. A gunfight ensued. During the shootout, Collazo was wounded. Leslie Coffelt, a White House police officer, was fatally wounded by Torresola. However, as Torresola reloaded his gun, officer Coffelt managed to return fire, killing the would-be assassin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAe3I_0iuCDoTG00
White House Officer Leslie Coffelt.Public Domain

Truman wasn't in any real danger; he was upstairs when the gunfight began. Still, upon hearing the commotion, he stuck his head out of a window. Luckily, Torresola was in the middle of reloading.

Oscar Collazo and Griselio Torresola were members of the Puerto Rican Nationalist Party (PRNP) led by Pedro Albizu Campos, who advocated assassinations, riots, and other acts of violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8tbC_0iuCDoTG00
Pedro Albizu Campos in 1936.Public Domain

Campos believed that violence was necessary to secure Puerto Rico’s independence. Puerto Rico had been under American control since 1898, when it was acquired as part of the Treaty of Paris following the Spanish-American War. And for decades, Puerto Ricans have been advocating for greater autonomy from America. The attack was just one in a series of violent incidents carried out by nationalists to force independence from the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hvv3_0iuCDoTG00
Blair House.Creative Commons

In response to the attack, the FBI intensified its crackdown on nationalist activity both in Puerto Rico and mainland America. This included increased surveillance of suspected nationalists as well as raids on homes and businesses associated with them. It also stoked resentment among many Puerto Ricans who felt they were being unfairly targeted by US authorities.

In retrospect, the attack is seen as a low point in US-Puerto Rico relations. The failed assassination attempt on President Truman highlighted tensions between those advocating for Puerto Rico's independence and the lengths to which some were willing to go to achieve that goal.

While most Americans today are unaware of this event or its significance, it is nonetheless an important reminder of the United States' complicated history with territories under its control, as well as ongoing issues relating to national security threats posed by individuals or groups motivated by extreme ideologies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6MFf_0iuCDoTG00
Rosa and Oscar Collazo.Public Domain

Collazo survived, despite being shot multiple times. He was convicted and sentenced to death. However, President Truman commuted his sentence to life. After serving 27 years in federal prison, he was released in 1979, when President Jimmy Carter commuted his sentence to time served. After his release, Collazo returned to Puerto Rico, where he continued to back the island’s independence movement. He died in 1994 at age 80.

# American History# Latin America History# Political Agenda# Politics# Assassination Attack

