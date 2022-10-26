The world became a bit smaller, and a country swore off war.

The 707 revolutionized air travel.

Pan American Airways Boeing 707. Creative Commons

On October 26, 1958, America's first jet airliner, the Boeing 707, entered service for Pan American World Airways. The new plane was faster and could carry more passengers than any other airliner at the time.

The 707 aircraft ushered in the Jet Age and changed air travel forever. The 707 was faster, smoother, and more comfortable than any other airplane at the time and quickly became the most popular airliner in the world.

Pan American World Airways Boeing 707. Creative Commons

The 707 made long-distance travel much easier and faster, and it opened up new opportunities for business and leisure travelers alike.

The 707 revolutionized air travel and made it possible for people to fly across the country in a matter of hours. Today, jetliners are an essential part of the airline industry and are used by millions of people every day to travel around the world.

Austria permanently declared its neutrality

Austria in red. Creative Commons

On October 26, 1955, the Austrian parliament unanimously voted in favor of a constitutional law that would declare Austria to be a permanently neutral country. This law was seen as a way to prevent Austria from being drawn into future conflicts, and it was also hoped that neutrality would help promote peace and stability in Europe as a whole.

The Neutrality Act has been amended several times over the years, but Austria’s commitment to neutrality remains strong.

The decision to make neutrality permanent was not an easy one for Austrian lawmakers. In the aftermath of World War II, many Austrians felt deep ties to both the Allied and Soviet powers. However, after careful consideration, it was decided that neutrality would be the best course for Austria going forward.

This decision has been vindicated many times over, most notably during the Cold War when Vienna served as an important hub for diplomacy between East and West.

Today, some argue that Austria’s neutrality is outdated and no longer serves its purpose. With tensions rising between Russia and the West once again, there are calls for Austria to reconsider its stance on military alliances. However, given its long history of successful neutrality, it seems unlikely that Austria will abandon this key part of its national identity anytime soon.