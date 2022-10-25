History’s Villains: American Gangsters

Albert Anastasia “The Mad Hatter” The Notorious Murder Inc leader

NYC PD mugshot of Albert Anastasia. Public Domain

Albert Anastasia was one of the most feared gangsters in America during the early 1900s.

Anastasia was a cold-blooded killer who ordered the murders of many rival gangsters and innocent civilians alike. During his reign, he was involved in several major crimes, including racketeering, extortion, and drug trafficking.

Anastasia was regarded as a powerful and influential figure in the American Mafia at the time. He remained active in organized crime until his assassination in 1957.

Albert Anastasia was born on September 26, 1902, in Tropea, Italy. In the 1920s, he immigrated to New York City and, in the late 1930s, became head of the notorious murder-for-hire organization later dubbed “Murder, Inc.” He was thought to be one of the gunmen who executed rival mob boss Joe Masseria in 1931, at Lucky Luciano's command.

Anastasia gained a reputation as a ruthless killer and was feared by both his friends and enemies alike. He was nicknamed "The Mad Hatter" because of his quick temper and violent outbursts.

During Murder, Inc.’s reign of terror in the criminal underworld, its services were available to any syndicate member anywhere in the United States. Most victims of Murder, Inc., were syndicate members or people with criminal ties who were assassinated for "business purposes."

The business involved a special argot: the assignment to murder was a “contract,” the killing a “hit,” and the victim a “bum,” or a “mark.” Britannica.com

The organization gained notoriety after several high-profile murders, including the 1932 killings of gambler Arnold Rothstein and Brooklyn gangster Frankie Yale.

In 1935, Buchalter and Anastasia were arrested for their involvement in Murder Inc., but they both avoided conviction due to a lack of evidence. However, Buchalter was later convicted of other crimes and sentenced to death; he was executed in 1944.

Albert Anastasia body being taken from the Park Sheraton. Fred Morgan

In the late 1940s, Anastasia became boss of one of the five families of organized crime in New York City. On October 25, 1957, Anastasia's reign of terror came to an end when he was gunned down in New York City at a barber shop in the Park Sheraton Hotel by gunmen hired by rival Vito Genovese.