History’s Villains: American Gangsters

Al Capone"Scarface" Once the most Feared Gangster in America.

Al Capone. Miami PD. Public domain

Al Capone was the most notorious American gangster who ever lived. He controlled the Chicago crime world from 1925 to 1931.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 17th, 1899, to Gabriele and Teresa Capone. His father was a barber, and his mother was a seamstress.

A scar across his left cheek, from a fight as a young man, gave him the nickname “Scarface.” The resulting scar did not deter Capone from pursuing his criminal career; if anything, it added to his fearsome reputation. In the years that followed, Capone became one of the most powerful and feared gangsters in America.

Al Capone's Home in Chicago, 1929. Public Domain

As a young man, Capone became involved with gangs in New York City. In 1918, he moved to Chicago at the invitation of Johnny Torrio, who ran an organized crime syndicate there. When Torrio retired in 1925 due to health problems, Capone took over as boss of the syndicate. By 1931, his estimated wealth was well over $100 million. That’s close to $20 billion today.

Al Capone's name was synonymous with crime and violence. His ruthless methods and flamboyant lifestyle made him a legend in his own time. During his time as mob boss, Capone executed a brutal campaign against other Chicago crime organizations.

For three years, he and his main rival, George Moran, were locked in a bloody struggle for control of the streets of Chicago. It ended in 1929 in what is now known as the St. Valentine's Day Massacre, in which several members of Moran's gang were ambushed, and machine gunned to death by Capone’s men.

Dayton PD mug shot of George Moran. Public Domain

During Prohibition, Capone made millions of dollars by smuggling liquor into the United States. He also ran speakeasies, gambling dens, and brothels. In 1931, Capone was convicted of income tax evasion and sentenced to eleven years in prison. He served time at Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.

However, due to his health deteriorating from the late stages of syphilis, he was released on compassionate grounds and entered a hospital in Baltimore. He later retired to his estate in Florida, where he died in 1947.