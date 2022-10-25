This Day in History: October 25

The United States invaded the tiny island country of Grenada

United States Marines in Grenada. National Archives and Records Administration

On October 25, 1983, the U.S. military, under President Ronald Reagan, invaded the island country of Grenada.

The invasion, which was code-named Operation Urgent Fury, was conducted by U.S. forces and a coalition of Caribbean nations totaling 7,300. It was the first major military operation undertaken by the United States since the Vietnam War and the first military engagement in the Caribbean since the Spanish-American War.

At the time, Grenada was ruled by a left-wing government—the People's Revolutionary Government (PRG). However, on October 19, 1983, the PRG was overthrown in a military coup in which the prime minister was killed. Less than a week later, on October 25, a U.S.-led invasion of the island overthrew the coup leaders and returned power to the governor-general, Sir Paul Scoon.

The stated reason for the invasion was to protect American citizens on the island and to restore democracy. However, many believe that the real reason was to send a message to communist Cuba and its leader, Fidel Castro, that America would not tolerate the expansion of communism in the Caribbean.

U.S. Army

Whatever its motivation, Operation Urgent Fury succeeded in achieving its objectives. The invasion resulted in a pro-American government being installed. However, relations between the United States and Grenada have been strained since then.

Members of the Eastern Caribbean Defense Force. Public Domain

The invading forces came across about 2,000 well positioned Grenadian and Cuban soldiers. Although fighting was intense, the invasion was relatively quick and successful. Within a week, most of Grenada was under the control of U.S.-backed forces, and within two weeks, all major resistance had ceased.

In total, 19 U.S. soldiers were killed and another 116 were injured in the fighting. On the opposing side, 45 Grenadian and 25 Cuban soldiers were killed and over 400 defenders wounded.

The aftermath of the invasion saw an increase in anti-American sentiment on the island as well as throughout Latin America more broadly. In addition, the United Nations condemned the action as a violation of international law. Nevertheless, many Americans supported Reagan's decision at the time.