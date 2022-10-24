History’s Villains: American Serial Killers

Ed Gein "The Butcher" The monster who inspired the movies, Psycho and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Ed Gein. Francis Miller/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Ed Gein

Also known as the Butcher of Plainfield, Ed Gein grew up on a farm in Wisconsin with his parents and brother.

Gein endured a difficult childhood. His father was an alcoholic, and his mother was verbally abusive toward him. Gein nevertheless idolized her, a fact that apparently concerned his older brother Henry, who occasionally confronted her in Gein's presence.

Henry died in mysterious circumstances during a fire near the family's farm in 1944. Although Gein reported his brother missing to the police, he was able to lead them directly to the burned body when they arrived. Despite bruises discovered on the victim's head, his death was not ruled a homicide.

After the death of his mother, Ed Gein began to exhibit strange behavior. He became increasingly fascinated with death and corpses, going so far as to dig up graves in order to satisfy this curiosity.

In 1954, he killed one of his neighbors—a woman named Mary Hogan—before dismembering her body and using parts of it to create trophies or keepsakes. In 1957, police discovered evidence linking Gein to the disappearance of a store owner named Bernice Worden.

Ed Gein is one of America's most infamous serial killers, writes Michael Newton in "The Encyclopedia of Serial Killers."

After searching Gein’s property, police found Bernice Worden's decapitated body hanging from a crossbar in a shed and evidence that she had been shot with a 22 caliber rifle.

In further searching of the property, investigators found several other morbid trophies: skulls on his bedpost; human skin covering several chairs; a wastebasket made of human skin; masks made from the skin of female heads; a corset made from a female torso skinned from shoulders to waist; and leggings made from human skin.

It is important first to understand some key points about Ed's upbringing which may have contributed to the man he eventually became: His father, George Philip Gein, frequently beat young Eddie mercilessly with belts or whips... [meanwhile], Augusta Wilhelmine Gein [Eddie's mother] kept her distance from her husband whenever possible (Newton 1).

Gein's actions shocked and horrified the nation. The public could not understand why anyone would want to commit such vile acts. Some people speculated that Gein must have been mentally ill, while others thought that he must have been possessed by demons or some other evil force.

Edward Theodore Gein grew up to be "half-wit farmer... and half monstrous madman" (Newton 1).

Though raised among violence—both from within AND without his home—it wasn't until later in life that this disturbed individual began acting out violently himself (Newton 1).

Gein's case gained worldwide notoriety; his gruesome crimes inspired popular books and films in the second half of the 20th century.

His behaviors inspired both Robert Bloch's powerful novel Psycho (1959) and two of the most influential horror films ever made: Psycho (1960), directed by Alfred Hitchcock and based on Bloch's book, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974).