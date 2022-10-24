This Day in History: October 24

William Saint Val

The Fair Labor Standards Act gave Americans the 40-hour workweek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptgIC_0ikNUpdd00
Photo by Jesse Orrico on Unsplash

The 40-hour workweek went into effect under the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 on October 24, 1940.

The act established a maximum workweek of 40 hours. The law also set a minimum wage and set standards for overtime pay, as well as prohibited child labor.

The Fair Labor Standards Act was a response to the Great Depression, during which many workers were forced to accept lower wages and longer hours just to keep their jobs.

The act was intended to protect workers from being exploited by their employers and help ensure that they would be able to earn a livable wage.

The act has been amended several times over the years to try and keep up with the cost of living, most recently in 2009, when the minimum wage was increased to $7.25 per hour. When adjusted for inflation, however, the minimum wage should be 26% higher than it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zz2G_0ikNUpdd00
Department of Labor, Federal Minimum Wage Graph. Inflation adjusted.Public Domain

In the past, The Fair Labor Standards Act have helped countless workers receive fair compensation for their work and have improved working conditions for millions of Americans.

Unfortunately, the federal minimum wage has not increased in over 12 years, yet the cost of living has continued to rise during that time. This has left many workers earning poverty-level wages and struggling to meet their basic needs. This is particularly difficult at a time when there are high pressures on the cost of living and food insecurity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffnTV_0ikNUpdd00
Photo Credit:Department of Labor via Wikimedia Commons

Today, the 40-hour workweek is still in effect, though there are some exceptions for certain occupations such as healthcare and public safety workers, who often need to work longer hours.

While the 40-hour workweek is still generally observed, there has been a trend in recent years towards more flexible working arrangements that allow employees to better balance their work and personal lives.

