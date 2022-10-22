This Day in History: October 22

William Saint Val

The Cuban Missile Crisis: The Day the World Stood Still

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZqPGm_0iiVtbQc00
CIA map showing the full range of the missiles in Cuba.Public domain

On October 22, 1962, President John F. Kennedy alerted Americans to the Cuban missile crisis by declaring a naval blockade of the island country 90 miles (145 km) off the coast of the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N39Dp_0iiVtbQc00
Kennedy Addressing the U.S. about the Crisis.Public Domain

The Cuban Missile Crisis was one of the most serious international incidents since World War II because it brought America and Russia close to nuclear war, stemming from their fundamental differences in ideology in what became known as the Cold War era (1945–1991).

The crisis began when American reconnaissance aircraft discovered in early October 1962 that Russia was building secret bases in communist Cuba for nuclear missiles pointed at major cities such as Miami and New Orleans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1K6k_0iiVtbQc00
Cuban missile site.Public domain

After considering invading the island or an air strike on the missile sites, President Kennedy ultimately decided on a naval blockade of Cuba to prevent any more missiles from reaching their destination.

Kennedy warned that any offensive weapons and related items that Soviet vessels attempted to deliver to Cuba would be confiscated by U.S. forces.

During the following days, many Soviet ships stopped short of the quarantined zone in order to avoid confrontation with U.S. forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKV1Z_0iiVtbQc00
Soviet cargo vessel.Public Domain

The crisis ultimately ended with a compromise: The Soviets agreed to stop working on the missile sites and remove their missiles from Cuban soil. In response, the U.S. agreed not to invade Cuba and removed missiles it had secretly installed in Turkey.

Looking back on it 60 years later, it is clear that both sides handled the situation with restraint given how close they came to all-out war. Both sides communicated their respective positions clearly at an earlier stage—before things reached a fever pitch.

As we know now, diplomacy is always preferable to military action, something that likely helped de-escalate the crisis.

