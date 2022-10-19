This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs Microsoft

Antitrust Charges filed against Microsoft Corporation

On October 19, 1998, the antitrust trial against Microsoft Corporation brought by the U.S. Government opened in Washington, D.C.

The case was a result of an investigation that began in June of 1997 after complaints from several companies about Microsoft's business practices. The trial lasted for nearly four months and ended with a ruling in favor of the government.

The ruling found that Microsoft had engaged in illegal monopolistic practices and ordered the company to be broken up into two separate businesses: one that would focus on operating systems and one that would focus on application software.

However, this decision was later overturned on appeal, and Microsoft remained a single company. Despite the eventual outcome of the trial, it was a significant moment in American history as it marked the first time that a major corporation had been taken to court over antitrust violations.

The case also set precedent for future cases involving other tech giants such as Google and Amazon. The charges came about in response to Microsoft's bundling of additional programs into its operating system.

The Justice Department alleged at the time that this practice violated antitrust laws by stifling competition and preventing consumers from having a choice in what software they use.

Microsoft responded to the charges by stating that it believed the bundled programs were beneficial to consumers and that it was within its rights to bundle them with its operating system. Microsoft also argued that the Justice Department's actions were motivated by politics and not by a concern for competition or consumers.