This Day in History: October 18: The United States takes Control of Puerto Rico

America’s Colonial Ambition

Pennsylvania National Guard. Allentown PA. Public Domain

Puerto Rico was turned over to the United States on October 18, 1898, following the Spanish-American War.

The island had been under Spanish control since the 1500s, but many Puerto Ricans had long desired independence.

Although initially reluctant to get involved in a war with Spain, nevertheless, after hearing reports of Spanish atrocities in Cuba and with the destruction of the battleship U.S.S. Maine in Havana Harbor, on April 21, 1898, the U.S. declared war on Spain.

In only a few months, America had defeated Spain, and on August 12, 1898, Spain and the United States signed a peace treaty.

The Spanish-American War was one of the shortest wars in American history. It began on April 25, 1898, and just over three months later, the war ended with America’s victory at the Battle of Santiago de Cuba. In between these two events were several significant battles, including those at San Juan Hill and El Caney, as well as naval engagements such as those at Manila Bay and off Santiago de Cuba.

Col Theodore Roosevelt at San Juan Hill, 1898. Public Domain

Within the treaty’s framework, Cuba, Guam, the Philippines, and Puerto Rico were all ceded to America. However, Cuba gained its independence while Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines remained overseas possessions of the United States.

U.S. flag raised in San Juan. Public Domain

On October 18th, 1898, American troops landed on Puerto Rico and raised the U.S. flag over San Juan—officially beginning America's military occupation of the island.

The transfer of power from Spain to America was not welcomed by everyone in Puerto Rico.

Many people feared that they would simply trade one colonial master for another and that their lives would not improve under American rule. However, others saw it as an opportunity for a fresh start and a chance to build a better future for themselves and their families.