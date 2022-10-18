This Day in History: October 18: America Expand its Territory and Influence

The Alaska Purchase

The Alaska Purchase was a land deal between the United States and Russia in which Russia sold its territory of Alaska to the United States.

On March 29, 1867, Russia and the United States completed a treaty for the cession of Russian North America to the United States.

The price was $7,200,000, which amounted to about two cents per acre. This purchase added 586,412 square miles (1,518,800 km2) of new territory to the United States.

The check that purchased Alaska. Public Domain

The purchase was approved on October 18, 1867. Then U.S. Secretary of State William Seward negotiated the deal, despite strong opposition from some members of Congress.

The U.S. flag was flown over Novo-Arkhangelsk, now Sitka, once the capital of Alaska, on that day to mark the official transfer of ownership from Russia to the United States.

The Alaska Purchase opened a wealth of new resources and opportunities. Though it was initially met with some skepticism and criticism from American citizens and politicians alike, in hindsight, it is widely considered one of America's shrewdest geopolitical moves.

Gold Rush Miners, 1900. Public Domain

The purchase paid off in a big way

In 1880, gold was discovered in Alaska’s Silver Bow Basin. Later, the discovery of more gold in the Klondike region led to a massive influx of people into the territory, and many new towns and cities were established during this time.

Significant oil deposits were discovered on the Kenai Peninsula in 1957, and less than two years later, Alaska became a state. On January 3, 1959, President Dwight Eisenhower signed the proclamation making Alaska the 49th state of the union.

Oil quickly became one of the most important industries in Alaska, and it continues to be an important part of the state's economy today.