This Day in History: October 17: France and Great Britain's War with Russia

The Crimean War and the Siege of Sevastopol

On October 17, 1854, British and French troops began the Siege of Sevastopol during the Crimean War.

The siege lasted for eleven months, with heavy casualties on both sides. In the end, the city fell to the Allies and was a key factor in their eventual victory in the war.

The fall of Sevastopol was a turning point in the Crimean War.

The Siege of Sevastopol was one of the longest and bloodiest battles of the Crimean War. The siege lasted for 11 months, from October 1854 to September 1855.

Sevastopol was heavily fortified by the Russians and defended valiantly against repeated attacks by British and French forces.

This siege was one of many in a conflict that became known as "the eastern question." The Crimean War arose out of competing imperial interests in Ottoman lands; Russia wanted to increase its influence in southeastern Europe, while Britain sought to prevent Russian expansion.

This particular conflict began when Russia intervened militarily on behalf of rebels in Ottoman-controlled territory in present-day Romania. Britain quickly came to Turkey's aid, leading France (an ally at that time) to also declare war on Russia.

The fighting initially took place mainly at sea, but after several failed attempts by each side to defeat enemy navies, land battles became increasingly important as well.

One such battle took place at the Russian navy port of Sevastopol, where Allied troops landed with the intention of marching on Moscow, but instead encountered a well-fortified Russian position. After nearly a year of heavy fighting with no clear victor emerging, the Russian forces abandoned Sevastopol on September 9, 1855.