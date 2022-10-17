This Day in History: October 17: Scotland Invades England

William Saint Val

Scotland’s ill-fated Invasion of England

The Battle of Neville's Cross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMInx_0ic0SbT100
Public Domain

On October 17, 1346, at the Battle of Neville's Cross, the English defeated the Scots who, as allies of the French, had invaded England in an attempt to distract Edward III from the siege of Calais, France.

The Battle of Neville's Cross was a significant victory for the English against the Scots. The English army was commanded by Henry Percy and Lord Ralph Neville, while the Scots were led by their king, David II.

The English were outnumbered almost two to one by the Scots and their French allies, but they managed to win a decisive victory. The battle took place near Durham, England, and ended with the capture of King David II by the English.

This victory was due in large part to the superior tactics and training of the English soldiers and the unforgiving English terrain that the Scots were unfamiliar with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ez19v_0ic0SbT100
Depiction of Philippa at the Battle of Neville's Cross.Public Domain

The Scottish formations fell apart as they tried to advance. Eventually, they were forced to retreat back into Scotland, where they suffered further defeats at Dunbar and Halidon Hill. This victory effectively ended any hopes of Scottish independence from England.

The English took advantage of their momentum from this victory to push forward and make further gains in Scotland.

The Battle of Neville's Cross had long-reaching consequences for both England and Scotland. For England, it solidified their control over much of Scotland. For Scotland, it led to years of struggle and hardship as they attempted to regain their independence from England.

# History# European History# Great Britain# England# European Wars

