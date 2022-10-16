This Day in History: October 15

A Queen Proposes to her Cousin the Chinese Communist Party’s’ Long March and the Treaty that saved Antarctic from exploitation

The Long March.

On October 15, 1934, the Chinese Communist Party began the Long March. The 6,000-mile (10,000-km) trek was a relocation of the communist revolutionary base from southeast China to northwest China, closer to the Russian boarder.

The Long March was a difficult and dangerous journey. Many people died along the way from starvation, disease, and exhaustion. But those who survived emerged stronger and more determined than ever to achieve their goals.

Mao during the second civil war, 1947. Public Domain

The Long March was a turning point in Chinese history. It showed that the communists were not going to give up easily or go away quietly into the night. They were willing to fight for what they believed in and make great sacrifices in order to achieve their goals. This event helped shape China into what it is today.

A Queen’s Proposal

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, 1854. Public Domain

On October 15, 1834, Queen Victoria of England proposed to her cousin Prince Albert. As is the custom, a sitting monarch cannot be proposed to, so Victoria proposed to Albert at the encouragement of her uncle Leopold. This was a significant moment in both their lives as it signified the beginning of a lifelong partnership.

Queen Victoria Prince Albert and their children. Public Domain

The couple were married on February 10, 1840. Although they came from different backgrounds and had different interests, the two were united by their mutual respect and love for one another.

Over the years, they would go on to have nine children together and play an integral role in shaping the British monarchy as we know it today. They remained happily married until Albert's death in 1861.

The Antarctic Treaty

The Antarctic Treaty was signed on October 15, 1959, by 12 countries in order to preserve the continent for free scientific study. The treaty was the result of six weeks of negotiations and aimed to protect Antarctica's unique environment.

The signatories of the treaty recognized the importance of Antarctica as a scientific research area and agreed to work together to protect it. The treaty has been successful in its goal of preserving Antarctica for science, and it continues to be an important international agreement today.