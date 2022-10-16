This Day in History: October 15

William Saint Val

A Queen Proposes to her Cousin the Chinese Communist Party’s’ Long March and the Treaty that saved Antarctic from exploitation

The Long March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eI4XO_0iaEsGyP00
Wikimedia Commons

On October 15, 1934, the Chinese Communist Party began the Long March. The 6,000-mile (10,000-km) trek was a relocation of the communist revolutionary base from southeast China to northwest China, closer to the Russian boarder.

The Long March was a difficult and dangerous journey. Many people died along the way from starvation, disease, and exhaustion. But those who survived emerged stronger and more determined than ever to achieve their goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZFZX_0iaEsGyP00
Mao during the second civil war, 1947.Public Domain

The Long March was a turning point in Chinese history. It showed that the communists were not going to give up easily or go away quietly into the night. They were willing to fight for what they believed in and make great sacrifices in order to achieve their goals. This event helped shape China into what it is today.

A Queen’s Proposal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rz7Vv_0iaEsGyP00
Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, 1854.Public Domain

On October 15, 1834, Queen Victoria of England proposed to her cousin Prince Albert. As is the custom, a sitting monarch cannot be proposed to, so Victoria proposed to Albert at the encouragement of her uncle Leopold. This was a significant moment in both their lives as it signified the beginning of a lifelong partnership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsG4l_0iaEsGyP00
Queen Victoria Prince Albert and their children.Public Domain

The couple were married on February 10, 1840. Although they came from different backgrounds and had different interests, the two were united by their mutual respect and love for one another.

Over the years, they would go on to have nine children together and play an integral role in shaping the British monarchy as we know it today. They remained happily married until Albert's death in 1861.

The Antarctic Treaty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpSfq_0iaEsGyP00
Public Domain

The Antarctic Treaty was signed on October 15, 1959, by 12 countries in order to preserve the continent for free scientific study. The treaty was the result of six weeks of negotiations and aimed to protect Antarctica's unique environment.

The signatories of the treaty recognized the importance of Antarctica as a scientific research area and agreed to work together to protect it. The treaty has been successful in its goal of preserving Antarctica for science, and it continues to be an important international agreement today.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# British Monarch# China# World History# Queen Victoria

Comments / 0

Published by

There's something about writing that just makes everything feel better. It can be incredibly cathartic to simply get everything out. I write about anything that piques our curiosities, from the frivolous to the profound.

Philadelphia, PA
608 followers

More from William Saint Val

Washington, DC

This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs Microsoft

Antitrust Charges filed against Microsoft Corporation. On October 19, 1998, the antitrust trial against Microsoft Corporation brought by the U.S. Government opened in Washington, D.C.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 18: The United States takes Control of Puerto Rico

Pennsylvania National Guard. Allentown PA.Public Domain. Puerto Rico was turned over to the United States on October 18, 1898, following the Spanish-American War. The island had been under Spanish control since the 1500s, but many Puerto Ricans had long desired independence.

Read full story
Alaska State

This Day in History: October 18: America Expand its Territory and Influence

The Alaska Purchase was a land deal between the United States and Russia in which Russia sold its territory of Alaska to the United States. On March 29, 1867, Russia and the United States completed a treaty for the cession of Russian North America to the United States.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 17: France and Great Britain's War with Russia

On October 17, 1854, British and French troops began the Siege of Sevastopol during the Crimean War. The siege lasted for eleven months, with heavy casualties on both sides. In the end, the city fell to the Allies and was a key factor in their eventual victory in the war.

Read full story
2 comments

This Day in History: October 17: Scotland Invades England

On October 17, 1346, at the Battle of Neville's Cross, the English defeated the Scots who, as allies of the French, had invaded England in an attempt to distract Edward III from the siege of Calais, France.

Read full story
1 comments

This Day in History: October 16

The Queen Who lost her head and the beginning of the end of Napoleon's Empire. Marie-Antoinette, Queen Consort of Louis XVI of France. Marie-Antoinette was a controversial figure during her lifetime, and her death was no different.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 14

The man who Plotted to kill Hitler and the Battle that gave the Normans control of England. On October 14, 1944, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel took his own life by drinking poison after being implicated in a conspiracy to assassinate Adolf Hitler.

Read full story
9 comments

This Day in History: October 13

Official Office and Home of Every U.S. President and a Fledgling Nation Created the second Branch of its Military. The White House is one of the most iconic buildings in America. It is the official home and office of the President and first lady of the United States and has been for over 200 years. The cornerstone for this historic building was laid on October 13, 1792. Since its construction, the White House has been a symbol of American democracy and power.

Read full story
3 comments

This Day in History: October 12

Christopher Columbus Chance Arrival in the Americas’. On October 12, 1492, land was sighted in the Caribbean from the Pinta, one of the three ships that participated in Christopher Columbus's historic first voyage. Although it is not certain exactly which island they landed on, it is believed to be San Salvador Island, which is now part of the Bahamas. This event marked the first time in recorded history that Europeans set foot on what would come to be known as the New World.

Read full story
2 comments

From the Death of Disco Rose the Urban Contemporary Music.

The late 1970s saw the rise of two new radio formats that African American audiences gravitated towards: retronuevo and quiet storm. Both genres were coined in response to disco's declining popularity.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 11

Greatest Woman Achiever and the United States First Attempt at Space Exploration. Valentina Tereshkova and Vladimir Putin.Wikimedia Commons. On October 11, 2000, the International Women of the Year Association awarded Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space the title of Greatest Woman Achiever of the Century.

Read full story
Annapolis, MD

This Day in History: October 10

The United States Naval Academy and Fiji gained its Independence. The U.S. Naval Academy was founded on October 10, 1845, by George Bancroft in order to improve the instruction of midshipmen. The academy is located in Annapolis, Maryland, and is one of the most prestigious military schools in the United States.

Read full story
Washington, DC

This Day in History: October 9

A Monument to the First United States President and the Exile Who Founded a State. The Washington Monument is an conic symbol of the United States. Built between 1848 and 1884, the Washington Monument is a marble-faced granite obelisk dedicated to the first U.S. president, George Washington. The monument reopened to the public on October 9, 1888, and has since become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Washington, D.C. The public first had access to the monument in 1886. However, it was soon after closed and officially opened to the public in 1888 with an elevator.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 8

The Capture of Ernesto “Che” Guevara and the Great Chicago Fire. On this day in history, October 8, 1967, a prominent communist figure in the Cuban Revolution and South American guerrilla leader, Che Guevara, was captured and later shot to death by the Bolivian army.

Read full story
13 comments

This Day in History: October 7

East Germany Created and the Birth of the United Nations. West Germany (Green) East Germany (Red).Wikimedia Commons. On this day in history, October 7, 1949, the German Democratic Republic.

Read full story

On This Day in History: October 6

Michael Jordan Retired from Professional Basketball for the First Time. Michael Jordan.Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On October 6, 1993, Michael Jordan retired from professional basketball, saying “I don't have anything else to prove,” only to return in March 1995. On October 6, 1993, Michael Jordan retired from professional basketball. However, after a mediocre career in professional baseball, in March 1995 he announced his return to the NBA. This was a surprise to many people because they thought he was done with basketball for good.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

The Beatles' Last Studio Album was released, and the First Televised Presidential Debate

The Beginning of the End of The Beatles and the Power of Television was Realized. The first televised presidential debatein the United States was held on September 26, 1960, between Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon, the Republican candidate.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

This Day in History: October 5

The Decisive Battle of the Anglo-American War and The Impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Tecumseh at the Battle of the Thames.Wikimedia Commons. On this day, October 5, 1813, a British force with 1,000 Indian allies was beaten by US troops in the Battle of the Thames in what is now Ontario, Canada, in what would become known as "The War of 1812."

Read full story

This day in history: October 4

The Space Race Between the Soviet Union and the United States Began. The Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, on October 4, 1957, marking an important milestone in the history of space exploration. Sputnik didn’t contain any instruments, instead relying on radio transmitters that broadcast its position in space every 90 minutes and beeped when it passed over Moscow at night. Sputnik 1 was a landmark event in history that had far-reaching implications for not just Russian science and culture but for American society as well.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy