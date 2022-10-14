This Day in History: October 14

The man who Plotted to kill Hitler and the Battle that gave the Normans control of England

The Desert Fox

On October 14, 1944, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel took his own life by drinking poison after being implicated in a conspiracy to assassinate Adolf Hitler.

A celebrated military leader and one of the most respected commanders of the Second World War, Rommel was known as the "Desert Fox" for his successful campaigns in North Africa. His involvement in the plot against Hitler, however, tarnished his reputation with the third Reich and led to his downfall. Though he was widely admired by both friend and foe alike, Rommel's participation in the conspiracy ultimately cost him his life.

Rommel's death was a blow to morale in Germany at a time when victory seemed increasingly unlikely.

Rommel's involvement in the plot against Hitler was likely motivated by his belief that Germany would lose the war if Hitler continued to lead it. He had seen firsthand how disastrous Hitler's decisions could be, and he did not want Germany to suffer any more than it already had. The conspirators thought that they could remove Hitler from power and then negotiate a peace with the Allies.

The Normans now ruled England

The Battle of Hastings was a key turning point in English history. On October 12, 1066, the Saxon king Harold II was defeated by the Norman army of William, duke of Normandy. This event ushered in a new era for England, with the Normans becoming its rulers.

The Battle of Hastings was fought on a hilltop site overlooking the town of Hastings and the English Channel. The Normans had brought with them a large force of cavalry, which proved to be decisive in their victory. The battle lasted all day and resulted in heavy casualties on both sides. In the end, though, it was clear that William and his Normans were victorious."