Christopher Columbus Chance Arrival in the Americas’

The Arrival of the Europeans

On October 12, 1492, land was sighted in the Caribbean from the Pinta, one of the three ships that participated in Christopher Columbus's historic first voyage. Although it is not certain exactly which island they landed on, it is believed to be San Salvador Island, which is now part of the Bahamas. This event marked the first time in recorded history that Europeans set foot on what would come to be known as the New World.

Columbus' encounter with the new world was more serendipitous than intentional since his primary reason for his expedition was to search for a better route to the far east. Nonetheless, this paved the way for future explorers and settlers to come to the New World in search of wealth, adventure, or religious freedom.

The impact of Columbus's discovery cannot be overstated. For centuries, Europeans had no idea of what lay beyond the vast Atlantic Ocean. However, in just a few short decades after Columbus's fateful voyage, European colonies began springing up all over the Caribbean, North and South America. The native peoples who lived there were soon forced into submission or extinction by these newcomers; their cultures were forever changed by this wave of colonization that began on that October day in 1492.

Oktoberfest

The first Oktoberfest was held in Munich, Germany on October 12, 1810, in honor of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria (who later became King Louis I) to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The event was a horse race held at the Theresienwiese; an open space located just outside Munich's city gates. It was so successful that it became an annual event and has been celebrated ever since.

Nowadays, Oktoberfest is a world-famous festival that attracts millions of visitors from all over the globe each year. It is still held at the same location and lasts for two weeks, typically starting in late September and ending in early October. During this time, visitors can enjoy traditional German food and drink, listen to live music, watch folk dancers perform traditional dances, and much more.