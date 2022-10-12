This Day in History: October 12

William Saint Val

Christopher Columbus Chance Arrival in the Americas’

The Arrival of the Europeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9RuO_0iVdFvTT00
Wikimedia Commons

On October 12, 1492, land was sighted in the Caribbean from the Pinta, one of the three ships that participated in Christopher Columbus's historic first voyage. Although it is not certain exactly which island they landed on, it is believed to be San Salvador Island, which is now part of the Bahamas. This event marked the first time in recorded history that Europeans set foot on what would come to be known as the New World.

Columbus' encounter with the new world was more serendipitous than intentional since his primary reason for his expedition was to search for a better route to the far east. Nonetheless, this paved the way for future explorers and settlers to come to the New World in search of wealth, adventure, or religious freedom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSfLB_0iVdFvTT00
Wikimedia Commons

The impact of Columbus's discovery cannot be overstated. For centuries, Europeans had no idea of what lay beyond the vast Atlantic Ocean. However, in just a few short decades after Columbus's fateful voyage, European colonies began springing up all over the Caribbean, North and South America. The native peoples who lived there were soon forced into submission or extinction by these newcomers; their cultures were forever changed by this wave of colonization that began on that October day in 1492.

Oktoberfest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUp5E_0iVdFvTT00
Wikimedia Commons

The first Oktoberfest was held in Munich, Germany on October 12, 1810, in honor of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria (who later became King Louis I) to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The event was a horse race held at the Theresienwiese; an open space located just outside Munich's city gates. It was so successful that it became an annual event and has been celebrated ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idlER_0iVdFvTT00
Wikimedia Commons

Nowadays, Oktoberfest is a world-famous festival that attracts millions of visitors from all over the globe each year. It is still held at the same location and lasts for two weeks, typically starting in late September and ending in early October. During this time, visitors can enjoy traditional German food and drink, listen to live music, watch folk dancers perform traditional dances, and much more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# American History# Christopher Columbus# Columbus Day# Oktoberfest

Comments / 2

Published by

There's something about writing that just makes everything feel better. It can be incredibly cathartic to simply get everything out. I write about anything that piques our curiosities, from the frivolous to the profound.

Philadelphia, PA
572 followers

More from William Saint Val

This Day in History: October 15

A Queen Proposes to her Cousin the Chinese Communist Party’s’ Long March and the Treaty that saved Antarctic from exploitation. On October 15, 1934, the Chinese Communist Party began the Long March. The 6,000-mile (10,000-km) trek was a relocation of the communist revolutionary base from southeast China to northwest China, closer to the Russian boarder.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 14

The man who Plotted to kill Hitler and the Battle that gave the Normans control of England. On October 14, 1944, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel took his own life by drinking poison after being implicated in a conspiracy to assassinate Adolf Hitler.

Read full story
11 comments

This Day in History: October 13

Official Office and Home of Every U.S. President and a Fledgling Nation Created the second Branch of its Military. The White House is one of the most iconic buildings in America. It is the official home and office of the President and first lady of the United States and has been for over 200 years. The cornerstone for this historic building was laid on October 13, 1792. Since its construction, the White House has been a symbol of American democracy and power.

Read full story
3 comments

From the Death of Disco Rose the Urban Contemporary Music.

The late 1970s saw the rise of two new radio formats that African American audiences gravitated towards: retronuevo and quiet storm. Both genres were coined in response to disco's declining popularity.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 11

Greatest Woman Achiever and the United States First Attempt at Space Exploration. Valentina Tereshkova and Vladimir Putin.Wikimedia Commons. On October 11, 2000, the International Women of the Year Association awarded Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space the title of Greatest Woman Achiever of the Century.

Read full story
Annapolis, MD

This Day in History: October 10

The United States Naval Academy and Fiji gained its Independence. The U.S. Naval Academy was founded on October 10, 1845, by George Bancroft in order to improve the instruction of midshipmen. The academy is located in Annapolis, Maryland, and is one of the most prestigious military schools in the United States.

Read full story
Washington, DC

This Day in History: October 9

A Monument to the First United States President and the Exile Who Founded a State. The Washington Monument is an conic symbol of the United States. Built between 1848 and 1884, the Washington Monument is a marble-faced granite obelisk dedicated to the first U.S. president, George Washington. The monument reopened to the public on October 9, 1888, and has since become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Washington, D.C. The public first had access to the monument in 1886. However, it was soon after closed and officially opened to the public in 1888 with an elevator.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 8

The Capture of Ernesto “Che” Guevara and the Great Chicago Fire. On this day in history, October 8, 1967, a prominent communist figure in the Cuban Revolution and South American guerrilla leader, Che Guevara, was captured and later shot to death by the Bolivian army.

Read full story
13 comments

This Day in History: October 7

East Germany Created and the Birth of the United Nations. West Germany (Green) East Germany (Red).Wikimedia Commons. On this day in history, October 7, 1949, the German Democratic Republic.

Read full story

On This Day in History: October 6

Michael Jordan Retired from Professional Basketball for the First Time. Michael Jordan.Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On October 6, 1993, Michael Jordan retired from professional basketball, saying “I don't have anything else to prove,” only to return in March 1995. On October 6, 1993, Michael Jordan retired from professional basketball. However, after a mediocre career in professional baseball, in March 1995 he announced his return to the NBA. This was a surprise to many people because they thought he was done with basketball for good.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

The Beatles' Last Studio Album was released, and the First Televised Presidential Debate

The Beginning of the End of The Beatles and the Power of Television was Realized. The first televised presidential debatein the United States was held on September 26, 1960, between Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon, the Republican candidate.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

This Day in History: October 5

The Decisive Battle of the Anglo-American War and The Impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Tecumseh at the Battle of the Thames.Wikimedia Commons. On this day, October 5, 1813, a British force with 1,000 Indian allies was beaten by US troops in the Battle of the Thames in what is now Ontario, Canada, in what would become known as "The War of 1812."

Read full story

This day in history: October 4

The Space Race Between the Soviet Union and the United States Began. The Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, on October 4, 1957, marking an important milestone in the history of space exploration. Sputnik didn’t contain any instruments, instead relying on radio transmitters that broadcast its position in space every 90 minutes and beeped when it passed over Moscow at night. Sputnik 1 was a landmark event in history that had far-reaching implications for not just Russian science and culture but for American society as well.

Read full story

This day in History: October 3

The Reunification of Germany and Italy’s Imperial Ambition in Africa. States in Germany 1949 - 1952Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons. On this day, October 3, 1990, after decades of being two countries, Mikhail Gorbachev agreed to a unified Germany within NATO, leading to the country's reunification. This came after four decades of Cold War division and pressure from German chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 2

The British army officer who conducted secret meetings with American traitor General Benedict Arnold and Charles Darwin's Return to England. John André was a British army officer who was executed by the Americans as a spy after conducting secret meetings with American General Benedict Arnold during the American Revolution. André was born in London on May 2, 1750, to Swiss parents. He joined the British Army in 1771 and rose to the rank of major by 1778.

Read full story
2 comments

This Day in History: October 1

The People's Republic of China was Established, and Nigeria Gained its Independence from Britain. Mao Zedong signing the declaration of the Communist Party of socialist countriesWikimedia Commons.

Read full story

This Day in History: September 30

Adolf Hitler’s First Victory and France's Expansion of its Empire. 1938-09-29 Arrival of Neville Chamberlain.Wikimedia Commons. The Munich Agreement was reached on September 30, 1938, in which Britain's Neville Chamberlain encouraged Britain and France to appease Adolf Hitler.

Read full story

This Day in History: September 29

The United States Second Occupation of Cuba and The Young Queen of Spain. On September 29, 1906, after the rebellion surrounding the reelection of Tomas Estrada Palma began, the United States occupied Cuba.

Read full story

This Day in History: September 28

The End of The American Revolution and The First Europeans on the West Coast. Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo was the first European to set foot on the west coast of what would become California. He landed near the shores of what is now San Diego on September 28, 1542.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy