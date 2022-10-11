From the Death of Disco Rose the Urban Contemporary Music.

Chaka Khan. Creative Commons

The late 1970s saw the rise of two new radio formats that African American audiences gravitated towards: retronuevo and quiet storm. Both genres were coined in response to disco's declining popularity.

This new genre was a blend of R&B, pop, and dance music that became popular in the early 1980s. While both genres featured soulful, slow jams, quiet storm tended to be more mellow and introspective, while retronuevo had a bit more of an upbeat feel.

Luther Vandross. Wikimedia Commons

Regardless of their differences, both genres helped to create the sound of urban contemporary music that we know today. African American radio stations were the first to embrace this new sound, and it quickly spread to other parts of the country.

Today, urban contemporary music is a popular genre in America. The urban contemporary radio format rose to prominence thanks in large part to the success of artists like Luther Vandross and Anita Baker. Both were steeped in the smooth rhythm-and-blues tradition.

Phil Collins. Wikimedia Commons

This sound was more palatable to a wider, crossover audience than some of the grittier, blues-driven music coming out of genres like Southern soul. As a result, urban contemporary came to encompass a wide range of artists from different racial backgrounds, including Phil Collins, Chaka Khan, Janet Jackson, and Jeffrey Osborne.

The 90s saw yet another layer added to urban contemporary music.

Mary J. Blige. Creative Commons

The 90s were an important decade for music, as they saw the emergence of a new genre known as New Jack Swing. This style of music was a fusion of rhythm and blues with hip hop, and it quickly gained popularity among fans of both genres. By blending these two genres together, urban contemporary artists created a unique sound that resonated with listeners across racial boundaries.

Producers like Teddy Riley, Babyface, and L.A Reid were major contributors to this musical style, while artists like Bobby Brown, Blackstreet, TLC, Toni Braxton, Boys to Men and Mary J. Blige were some of the most popular performers of this new style. New Jack Swing helped to broaden the appeal of urban contemporary music and cemented its place as one of the most popular genres in America.

Boyz II Men. Creative Commons

The success of this new genre also paved the way for other fusion styles, such as neo-soul and trap music. Today, many artists continue to experiment with New Jack Swing elements in their own unique ways, keeping this sound fresh and exciting for audiences around the world.