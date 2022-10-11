This Day in History: October 11

William Saint Val

Greatest Woman of the Century

Greatest Woman Achiever and the United States First Attempt at Space Exploration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ecd1Z_0iUGXyBY00
Valentina Tereshkova and Vladimir Putin.Wikimedia Commons

On October 11, 2000, the International Women of the Year Association awarded Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space the title of Greatest Woman Achiever of the Century.

Valentina Tereshkova was born in 1937 in the village of Maslennikova in central Russia. Her father was a tractor driver, and her mother was a factory worker. She left school at the age of 18 to work in a textile factory. In 1963, she married fellow cosmonaut Andriyan Nikolayev and had one daughter, Yelena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lE1an_0iUGXyBY00
Major Valentina Tereshkova.Wikimedia Commons

Valentina applied to become a cosmonaut and was selected as one of 5 from over 400 applicants to join the Cosmonaut Corps and began training shortly after.

On June 16, 1963, Valentina made history by becoming the first woman ever to fly into space aboard the Vostok 6, spending almost 3 days in space before safely returning back to Earth on June 19th. Following her flight, she received many prestigious titles, such as Hero of the Soviet Union.

The United States First Attempt at Deep-space Exploration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEWeZ_0iUGXyBY00
Pioneer 1 Probe.Wikimedia Commons

The United States deep-space probe Pioneer 1 was launched on October 11, 1958. The unmanned spacecraft was supposed to enter into lunar orbit in an attempt to collect data about the moon's surface. Unfortunately, the second stage of the launch vehicle malfunctioned, and the probe never made it to the moon. It however, orbited the earth at a distance of over 114,000 kilometers (71,000 miles) and gathered data.

Despite its short mission, Pioneer 1 proved that it was possible to send a spacecraft beyond Earth's atmosphere and gather information about another world.

