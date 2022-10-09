Washington, DC

This Day in History: October 9

William Saint Val

A Monument to the First United States President and the Exile Who Founded a State

The Washington Monument is an conic symbol of the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WO7lN_0iRJdB5r00
The Washington Monument.Wikimedia Commons

Built between 1848 and 1884, the Washington Monument is a marble-faced granite obelisk dedicated to the first U.S. president, George Washington. The monument reopened to the public on October 9, 1888, and has since become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Washington, D.C. The public first had access to the monument in 1886. However, it was soon after closed and officially opened to the public in 1888 with an elevator.

Standing at 555 feet tall, the Washington Monument is the tallest obelisk in the world and was once the tallest structure in America. It remains an impressive sight today, especially when viewed from afar against the backdrop of downtown D.C.'s skyline. From up close, visitors can appreciate its intricate design details and learn more about the monument’s history from exhibits located inside.

The Puritans Banished Roger Williams for his Beliefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIwRB_0iRJdB5r00
Wikimedia Commons

On October 9, 1635, Roger Williams was banished from the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Williams's idea that the separation of church and state was essential for a free society and his argument that the colonists had no right to take land from the Native Americans had him convicted of sedition and heresy; he was ordered to leave the colony. Williams left immediately, and eventually made his way to what is now Rhode Island. He bought land from the indigenous people and established Providence, a new colony with a charter that guaranteed religious freedom to all its residents, which became a haven for religious minorities and dissenters.

The Massachusetts Bay Colony was founded in 1630 by Puritans who were seeking religious freedom. However, they had little tolerance for other religions or views; anyone who disagreed with them was quickly banished or even put to death. Roger Williams was one of those people who disagreed with the Puritans' views on religion; as a result, he became an outcast in the colony.

Williams believed that everyone should be free to worship as they please, without interference from the government or any other authority; he felt that the government should not dictate what people can or cannot believe.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# American History# Rhode Island# Roger Williams# George Washington Monument

Comments / 0

Published by

There's something about writing that just makes everything feel better. It can be incredibly cathartic to simply get everything out. I write about anything that piques our curiosities, from the frivolous to the profound.

Philadelphia, PA
441 followers

More from William Saint Val

This Day in History: October 12

Christopher Columbus Chance Arrival in the Americas’. On October 12, 1492, land was sighted in the Caribbean from the Pinta, one of the three ships that participated in Christopher Columbus's historic first voyage. Although it is not certain exactly which island they landed on, it is believed to be San Salvador Island, which is now part of the Bahamas. This event marked the first time in recorded history that Europeans set foot on what would come to be known as the New World.

Read full story

From the Death of Disco Rose the Urban Contemporary Music.

The late 1970s saw the rise of two new radio formats that African American audiences gravitated towards: retronuevo and quiet storm. Both genres were coined in response to disco's declining popularity.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 11

Greatest Woman Achiever and the United States First Attempt at Space Exploration. Valentina Tereshkova and Vladimir Putin.Wikimedia Commons. On October 11, 2000, the International Women of the Year Association awarded Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space the title of Greatest Woman Achiever of the Century.

Read full story
Annapolis, MD

This Day in History: October 10

The United States Naval Academy and Fiji gained its Independence. The U.S. Naval Academy was founded on October 10, 1845, by George Bancroft in order to improve the instruction of midshipmen. The academy is located in Annapolis, Maryland, and is one of the most prestigious military schools in the United States.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 8

The Capture of Ernesto “Che” Guevara and the Great Chicago Fire. On this day in history, October 8, 1967, a prominent communist figure in the Cuban Revolution and South American guerrilla leader, Che Guevara, was captured and later shot to death by the Bolivian army.

Read full story
13 comments

This Day in History: October 7

East Germany Created and the Birth of the United Nations. West Germany (Green) East Germany (Red).Wikimedia Commons. On this day in history, October 7, 1949, the German Democratic Republic.

Read full story

On This Day in History: October 6

Michael Jordan Retired from Professional Basketball for the First Time. Michael Jordan.Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On October 6, 1993, Michael Jordan retired from professional basketball, saying “I don't have anything else to prove,” only to return in March 1995. On October 6, 1993, Michael Jordan retired from professional basketball. However, after a mediocre career in professional baseball, in March 1995 he announced his return to the NBA. This was a surprise to many people because they thought he was done with basketball for good.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

The Beatles' Last Studio Album was released, and the First Televised Presidential Debate

The Beginning of the End of The Beatles and the Power of Television was Realized. The first televised presidential debatein the United States was held on September 26, 1960, between Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon, the Republican candidate.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

This Day in History: October 5

The Decisive Battle of the Anglo-American War and The Impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Tecumseh at the Battle of the Thames.Wikimedia Commons. On this day, October 5, 1813, a British force with 1,000 Indian allies was beaten by US troops in the Battle of the Thames in what is now Ontario, Canada, in what would become known as "The War of 1812."

Read full story

This day in history: October 4

The Space Race Between the Soviet Union and the United States Began. The Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, on October 4, 1957, marking an important milestone in the history of space exploration. Sputnik didn’t contain any instruments, instead relying on radio transmitters that broadcast its position in space every 90 minutes and beeped when it passed over Moscow at night. Sputnik 1 was a landmark event in history that had far-reaching implications for not just Russian science and culture but for American society as well.

Read full story

This day in History: October 3

The Reunification of Germany and Italy’s Imperial Ambition in Africa. States in Germany 1949 - 1952Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons. On this day, October 3, 1990, after decades of being two countries, Mikhail Gorbachev agreed to a unified Germany within NATO, leading to the country's reunification. This came after four decades of Cold War division and pressure from German chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 2

The British army officer who conducted secret meetings with American traitor General Benedict Arnold and Charles Darwin's Return to England. John André was a British army officer who was executed by the Americans as a spy after conducting secret meetings with American General Benedict Arnold during the American Revolution. André was born in London on May 2, 1750, to Swiss parents. He joined the British Army in 1771 and rose to the rank of major by 1778.

Read full story
2 comments

This Day in History: October 1

The People's Republic of China was Established, and Nigeria Gained its Independence from Britain. Mao Zedong signing the declaration of the Communist Party of socialist countriesWikimedia Commons.

Read full story

This Day in History: September 30

Adolf Hitler’s First Victory and France's Expansion of its Empire. 1938-09-29 Arrival of Neville Chamberlain.Wikimedia Commons. The Munich Agreement was reached on September 30, 1938, in which Britain's Neville Chamberlain encouraged Britain and France to appease Adolf Hitler.

Read full story

This Day in History: September 29

The United States Second Occupation of Cuba and The Young Queen of Spain. On September 29, 1906, after the rebellion surrounding the reelection of Tomas Estrada Palma began, the United States occupied Cuba.

Read full story

This Day in History: September 28

The End of The American Revolution and The First Europeans on the West Coast. Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo was the first European to set foot on the west coast of what would become California. He landed near the shores of what is now San Diego on September 28, 1542.

Read full story

This Day in History: September 27

The fall of Kabul and the end of the Anglo-Saxon Rule in England. The Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist group, captured the Afghan capital city of Kabul on September 27, 1996. The Taliban had been fighting the Afghan government for control of the country since 1994. With the capture of Kabul, the Taliban gained control of most of Afghanistan. They imposed a strict form of Sharia law on the population and banned many activities that were considered un-Islamic, such as music and television.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Scenic places for a run in Philadelphia

The City of Brotherly Love is home to some world-class running events, including the Philadelphia Marathon and Half Marathon and the Broad Street Run 10-miler race. If you're looking for a challenge, these races will definitely deliver. But even if you're just looking for an enjoyable jog or walk through Philly's picturesque streets and neighborhoods, you'll be sure to find what you're looking for here. Philadelphia is a great city for a run and there are many scenic places to choose from.

Read full story
10 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert

Philadelphia throws one of the largest free concerts in the nation: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert. Philadelphia is known for many things: The Liberty Bell, cheese steaks, and of course, The Wawa Welcome to America concert. For over a decade now, this free concert has been drawing people from all over the country to Philadelphia for one night of music and celebration.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy