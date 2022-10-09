This Day in History: October 9

A Monument to the First United States President and the Exile Who Founded a State

The Washington Monument is an conic symbol of the United States.

The Washington Monument. Wikimedia Commons

Built between 1848 and 1884, the Washington Monument is a marble-faced granite obelisk dedicated to the first U.S. president, George Washington. The monument reopened to the public on October 9, 1888, and has since become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Washington, D.C. The public first had access to the monument in 1886. However, it was soon after closed and officially opened to the public in 1888 with an elevator.

Standing at 555 feet tall, the Washington Monument is the tallest obelisk in the world and was once the tallest structure in America. It remains an impressive sight today, especially when viewed from afar against the backdrop of downtown D.C.'s skyline. From up close, visitors can appreciate its intricate design details and learn more about the monument’s history from exhibits located inside.

The Puritans Banished Roger Williams for his Beliefs

On October 9, 1635, Roger Williams was banished from the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Williams's idea that the separation of church and state was essential for a free society and his argument that the colonists had no right to take land from the Native Americans had him convicted of sedition and heresy; he was ordered to leave the colony. Williams left immediately, and eventually made his way to what is now Rhode Island. He bought land from the indigenous people and established Providence, a new colony with a charter that guaranteed religious freedom to all its residents, which became a haven for religious minorities and dissenters.

The Massachusetts Bay Colony was founded in 1630 by Puritans who were seeking religious freedom. However, they had little tolerance for other religions or views; anyone who disagreed with them was quickly banished or even put to death. Roger Williams was one of those people who disagreed with the Puritans' views on religion; as a result, he became an outcast in the colony.

Williams believed that everyone should be free to worship as they please, without interference from the government or any other authority; he felt that the government should not dictate what people can or cannot believe.