The Capture of Ernesto “Che” Guevara and the Great Chicago Fire

Ernesto Guevara. Wikimedia Commons

The Revolution Ended

On this day in history, October 8, 1967, a prominent communist figure in the Cuban Revolution and South American guerrilla leader, Che Guevara, was captured and later shot to death by the Bolivian army.

Ernesto Guevara de la Serna was born on May 14th, 1928, in Rosario, Argentina, into a middle-class family. Che grew up with leftist ideologies and, after completing medical school, he traveled throughout Latin America, observing poverty and social injustice firsthand. In Mexico, he met Fidel Castro, who was leading an expedition to overthrow the Cuban dictator, Fulgencio Batista.

Ernesto Guevara as Minister of Industry. Wikimedia Commons

Guevara joined Castro's rebels and played a key role in their victory, which saw him become one of Cuba's most important leaders following the revolution.

Guevara Captured. Wikimedia Commons

As Minister of Industry, he helped implement communist policies on the island before falling out with Castro over his focus on Soviet-style socialism rather than true communism. This led to Guevara's decision to leave Cuba in 1966 for Bolivia, where he hoped to start a similar revolution; instead, he was captured by US-backed Bolivian forces before being executed on October 9th, 1967, aged just 39 years old.

The Great Chicago Fire

Wikimedia Commons

The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 was one of the most destructive fires in American history. The fire began on October 8, 1871, and quickly spread through the city, destroying 4 square miles (10 square km) of Chicago.

It is said that the fire started in a barn on DeKoven Street (now Roosevelt Road). The cause of the fire is unknown. However, legend has it that a cow kicked over a lantern that started the fire. Whatever the cause, the windy conditions that day helped to spread the flames quickly through the city.

The 1871 Chicago fire was a devastating blow to the city; more than 250 people were killed, and nearly 100,000 were left homeless. The fire destroyed a large number of structures and establishments, including City Hall and much of downtown Chicago. This disaster, however, led to the rebirth of Chicago as a leading center of commerce and industry in the American Midwest.