On This Day in History: October 6

Michael Jordan Retired from Professional Basketball for the First Time

From Greatness to Retirement and Back Again

On October 6, 1993, Michael Jordan retired from professional basketball, saying “I don't have anything else to prove,” only to return in March 1995. On October 6, 1993, Michael Jordan retired from professional basketball. However, after a mediocre career in professional baseball, in March 1995 he announced his return to the NBA. This was a surprise to many people because they thought he was done with basketball for good.

Why did Jordan come back? There are a few theories. One is that he missed the competition and wanted to see if he could still play at a high level. Some people believe that Jordan came back because he simply loved playing basketball and couldn't stay away from the game for long. Whatever his reasons for coming back, it's clear that Michael Jordan still had plenty of passion for basketball. He went on to play another four seasons with the Chicago Bulls before retiring again in 1999. During those four seasons, Jordan won three more NBA championships and was named MVP of all three finals series.

Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson 1997. Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons

After only a couple of years of retirement, Jordan returned to the NBA a second time. However, after the 2002–03 season, he finally retired for good with 32,292 total points, 2,514 steals in his career, and 30.12 point-per-game average. Known as one of the best clutch performers in history, hitting numerous game-winning shots throughout his career, Michael Jordan is regarded as the best to ever play the game of basketball so far.