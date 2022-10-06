The Beatles' Last Studio Album was released, and the First Televised Presidential Debate

The Beginning of the End of The Beatles and the Power of Television was Realized.

The Power of TV

The first televised presidential debate in the United States was held on September 26, 1960, between Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon, the Republican candidate.

The event is considered one of the most important moments in American political history. Over 100 million people watched the debate, which was broadcast on all three major television networks at the time.

The format of the debate was simple: each candidate had two minutes to answer a question posed by a moderator, and there were four total rounds of questions covering various topics such as domestic policy, foreign policy, and leadership style.

Throughout the course of the evening, it became increasingly clear that Kennedy was better prepared than Nixon; he appeared calm and confident, while Nixon appeared uncomfortable and sweaty under the bright studio lights.

In addition to being better prepared overall, Kennedy also benefited from his youthfulness and good looks; many viewers commented that he came across as more trustworthy and likable than Nixon did.

In contrast, Nixon’s appearance worked against him; his five o’clock shadow made him look shifty and untrustworthy to many viewers (especially those watching in black-and-white).

This debate is often credited with helping Kennedy win the election, as it showed voters that he could be a poised and powerful leader.

As a result of these factors — plus Kennedy’s superior performance in general — public opinion polls showed that JFK won handily among those who watched the debate live.

The Beatles were one of the most popular and influential bands of all time. On this day in history, they released their last recorded album, Abbey Road, in 1969. Although “Let It Be” was recorded much earlier, it wasn’t released until 1970.

The Beatles broke up shortly after the release of Abbey Road and never recorded together again.

Abbey Road is considered by many to be one of the greatest albums ever made. It includes some of the band’s most iconic songs, such as “Come Together” and “Here Comes the Sun.”

The album artwork is also famous, featuring a photo of the four band members walking across a zebra crossing outside Abbey Road Studios in London.

The Beatles’ legacy continues to this day, with their music still being enjoyed by fans all over the world.