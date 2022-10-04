This Day in History: October 5

William Saint Val

The Decisive Battle of the Anglo-American War and The Impeachment of President Bill Clinton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0au8_0iLUF4DA00
Tecumseh at the Battle of the Thames.Wikimedia Commons

The Battle of the Thames

On this day, October 5, 1813, a British force with 1,000 Indian allies was beaten by US troops in the Battle of the Thames in what is now Ontario, Canada, in what would become known as "The War of 1812."

The Battle of the Thames was one of the last major battles of the War of 1812 between Britain and the United States. Though British troops under the command of General Henry Proctor and an Indian force commanded by Tecumseh had been victorious in previous battles, they were no match for the American troops led by General William Harrison, who surprised them on land and water as they approached the British camp at Moravian Town on the Thames River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JxAt_0iLUF4DA00
1812 Map of the United States.Wikimedia Commons

The Battle of the Thames had a major impact on the course of the war. The losses at Detroit and Fort Dearborn, as well as Tecumseh’s death, demoralized many Indians who were previously allied with Britain. This led to their eventual withdrawal from most fighting, which left Britain without any major allies on the North American continent. In addition, more than 1,000 British regulars were captured by the U.S. military.

Although the War of 1812 was not a significant turning point in world history, it did, however, underscore the declining influence of European powers in the Americas and sparked debates over national identity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK8yK_0iLUF4DA00
Henry Hyde Impeachment Press conference.Wikimedia Commons

U.S. President Bill Clinton Formal impeachment investigation

On October 5, 1998, the House Committee on the Judiciary, in a 21–16 vote, voted to recommend a formal impeachment inquiry into then U.S. President Bill Clinton. On December 19, 1998, Bill Clinton became the second U.S. president to be impeached when the House of Representatives voted, to impeach him on two charges: one of perjury and one of obstruction of justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8dSK_0iLUF4DA00
42nd U.S. President William Jefferson Clinton.Wikimedia Commons

On January 7, 1999, the Senate began hearing on whether President Clinton should be removed from office. The hearing lasted several weeks, and on February 12, 1999, Bill Clinton was found not guilty when 55 senators voted against removing him from office and 45 in favor. Although the president was acquitted on both articles of impeachment, he nevertheless lost his law license in Arkansas and was fined $25,000 by the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# War of 1812# Bill Clinton Impeachment# American War# Battle of the Themes

Comments / 0

Published by

There's something about writing that just makes everything feel better. It can be incredibly cathartic to simply get everything out. I write about anything that piques our curiosities, from the frivolous to the profound.

Philadelphia, PA
305 followers

More from William Saint Val

This Day in History: October 8

The Capture of Ernesto “Che” Guevara and the Great Chicago Fire. On this day in history, October 8, 1967, a prominent communist figure in the Cuban Revolution and South American guerrilla leader, Che Guevara, was captured and later shot to death by the Bolivian army.

Read full story
1 comments

This Day in History: October 7

East Germany Created and the Birth of the United Nations. West Germany (Green) East Germany (Red).Wikimedia Commons. On this day in history, October 7, 1949, the German Democratic Republic.

Read full story

On This Day in History: October 6

Michael Jordan Retired from Professional Basketball for the First Time. Michael Jordan.Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On October 6, 1993, Michael Jordan retired from professional basketball, saying “I don't have anything else to prove,” only to return in March 1995. On October 6, 1993, Michael Jordan retired from professional basketball. However, after a mediocre career in professional baseball, in March 1995 he announced his return to the NBA. This was a surprise to many people because they thought he was done with basketball for good.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

The Beatles' Last Studio Album was released, and the First Televised Presidential Debate

The Beginning of the End of The Beatles and the Power of Television was Realized. The first televised presidential debatein the United States was held on September 26, 1960, between Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon, the Republican candidate.

Read full story

This day in history: October 4

The Space Race Between the Soviet Union and the United States Began. The Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, on October 4, 1957, marking an important milestone in the history of space exploration. Sputnik didn’t contain any instruments, instead relying on radio transmitters that broadcast its position in space every 90 minutes and beeped when it passed over Moscow at night. Sputnik 1 was a landmark event in history that had far-reaching implications for not just Russian science and culture but for American society as well.

Read full story

This day in History: October 3

The Reunification of Germany and Italy’s Imperial Ambition in Africa. States in Germany 1949 - 1952Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons. On this day, October 3, 1990, after decades of being two countries, Mikhail Gorbachev agreed to a unified Germany within NATO, leading to the country's reunification. This came after four decades of Cold War division and pressure from German chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Read full story

This Day in History: October 2

The British army officer who conducted secret meetings with American traitor General Benedict Arnold and Charles Darwin's Return to England. John André was a British army officer who was executed by the Americans as a spy after conducting secret meetings with American General Benedict Arnold during the American Revolution. André was born in London on May 2, 1750, to Swiss parents. He joined the British Army in 1771 and rose to the rank of major by 1778.

Read full story
2 comments

This Day in History: October 1

The People's Republic of China was Established, and Nigeria Gained its Independence from Britain. Mao Zedong signing the declaration of the Communist Party of socialist countriesWikimedia Commons.

Read full story

This Day in History: September 30

Adolf Hitler’s First Victory and France's Expansion of its Empire. 1938-09-29 Arrival of Neville Chamberlain.Wikimedia Commons. The Munich Agreement was reached on September 30, 1938, in which Britain's Neville Chamberlain encouraged Britain and France to appease Adolf Hitler.

Read full story

This Day in History: September 29

The United States Second Occupation of Cuba and The Young Queen of Spain. On September 29, 1906, after the rebellion surrounding the reelection of Tomas Estrada Palma began, the United States occupied Cuba.

Read full story

This Day in History: September 28

The End of The American Revolution and The First Europeans on the West Coast. Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo was the first European to set foot on the west coast of what would become California. He landed near the shores of what is now San Diego on September 28, 1542.

Read full story

This Day in History: September 27

The fall of Kabul and the end of the Anglo-Saxon Rule in England. The Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist group, captured the Afghan capital city of Kabul on September 27, 1996. The Taliban had been fighting the Afghan government for control of the country since 1994. With the capture of Kabul, the Taliban gained control of most of Afghanistan. They imposed a strict form of Sharia law on the population and banned many activities that were considered un-Islamic, such as music and television.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Scenic places for a run in Philadelphia

The City of Brotherly Love is home to some world-class running events, including the Philadelphia Marathon and Half Marathon and the Broad Street Run 10-miler race. If you're looking for a challenge, these races will definitely deliver. But even if you're just looking for an enjoyable jog or walk through Philly's picturesque streets and neighborhoods, you'll be sure to find what you're looking for here. Philadelphia is a great city for a run and there are many scenic places to choose from.

Read full story
10 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert

Philadelphia throws one of the largest free concerts in the nation: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert. Philadelphia is known for many things: The Liberty Bell, cheese steaks, and of course, The Wawa Welcome to America concert. For over a decade now, this free concert has been drawing people from all over the country to Philadelphia for one night of music and celebration.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia’s Chinatown: A community of Food and Hospitality

Chinatown is a staple in every major American city. It's one of the few places where you can experience Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and a host of South Asian cultures without having to travel overseas.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Salary Talk: Taboo or Necessary?

Companies claim that it's taboo to talk to your coworkers about salary. However, knowing what your colleagues make is a great way to understand your worth to your job. In the business world, it is often said that talking about salary is taboo. Companies discourage employees from discussing salaries, as this can lead to envy and bitterness within the workplace. While this may be true to some extent, discussing compensation with your coworker is actually a perfect way to understand your value to a company. Discussing salaries is really no different than discussing your job duties or the number of hours you work each week. It's simply a way to get insight on what we're earning and how that compares to others in our field. Talking about salary should not be seen as taboo.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia is always ready for summer.

Summer is a time for family vacations, barbecues and relaxation. Summer is for vacation, and it's almost here. Children will soon be out of school. With the current situation of the economy, a dollar does not go as far as it once did, and many families will forego a destination trip. This doesn’t mean that you have to cancel your summer fun, though.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Reading Terminal Market: A Philadelphia Treasure

Philadelphia is a city with a rich history that attracts tourists from all over the world. In addition to its historical significance, Philadelphia is also home to a number of cultural sites. One such attraction is the Reading Terminal Market. It took the Turkish Grand Bazaar and transformed it into America’s first indoor market.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Penn Relay Carnival is back.

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Penn Relays are back. The world’s largest track and field meet brings together the best athletes from around the globe. This year’s event will be even more special because it is taking place at a time when people are eager to come together and celebrate athleticism and competition.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy