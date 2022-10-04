This Day in History: October 5

The Decisive Battle of the Anglo-American War and The Impeachment of President Bill Clinton

Tecumseh at the Battle of the Thames. Wikimedia Commons

The Battle of the Thames

On this day, October 5, 1813, a British force with 1,000 Indian allies was beaten by US troops in the Battle of the Thames in what is now Ontario, Canada, in what would become known as "The War of 1812."

The Battle of the Thames was one of the last major battles of the War of 1812 between Britain and the United States. Though British troops under the command of General Henry Proctor and an Indian force commanded by Tecumseh had been victorious in previous battles, they were no match for the American troops led by General William Harrison, who surprised them on land and water as they approached the British camp at Moravian Town on the Thames River.

1812 Map of the United States. Wikimedia Commons

The Battle of the Thames had a major impact on the course of the war. The losses at Detroit and Fort Dearborn, as well as Tecumseh’s death, demoralized many Indians who were previously allied with Britain. This led to their eventual withdrawal from most fighting, which left Britain without any major allies on the North American continent. In addition, more than 1,000 British regulars were captured by the U.S. military.

Although the War of 1812 was not a significant turning point in world history, it did, however, underscore the declining influence of European powers in the Americas and sparked debates over national identity.

Henry Hyde Impeachment Press conference. Wikimedia Commons

U.S. President Bill Clinton Formal impeachment investigation

On October 5, 1998, the House Committee on the Judiciary, in a 21–16 vote, voted to recommend a formal impeachment inquiry into then U.S. President Bill Clinton. On December 19, 1998, Bill Clinton became the second U.S. president to be impeached when the House of Representatives voted, to impeach him on two charges: one of perjury and one of obstruction of justice.

42nd U.S. President William Jefferson Clinton. Wikimedia Commons

On January 7, 1999, the Senate began hearing on whether President Clinton should be removed from office. The hearing lasted several weeks, and on February 12, 1999, Bill Clinton was found not guilty when 55 senators voted against removing him from office and 45 in favor. Although the president was acquitted on both articles of impeachment, he nevertheless lost his law license in Arkansas and was fined $25,000 by the Arkansas Supreme Court.