This day in History: October 3

The Reunification of Germany and Italy’s Imperial Ambition in Africa

States in Germany 1949 - 1952 Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons

A unified Germany

On this day, October 3, 1990, after decades of being two countries, Mikhail Gorbachev agreed to a unified Germany within NATO, leading to the country's reunification. This came after four decades of Cold War division and pressure from German chancellor Helmut Kohl.

The agreement was a major step forward in relations between the East and the West during the Cold War. It also signaled the end of Soviet control over Eastern Europe and paved the way for further democratization in the region. The reunification of Germany led to many changes in the country, including an increase in economic growth and stability, making it the largest economy in Europe and the 5th largest in the world.

Abyssinian soldiers 1936 Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Benito Mussolini Imperial Ambition in Africa

On October 3, 1935, Italy invaded Ethiopian. On learning that Italian forces had crossed into Ethiopia, Emperor Haile Selassie mobilized the army, thus beginning the second Italo-Ethiopian War. Selassie led a resistance movement against the Italian occupation of Ethiopia in 1935. Nevertheless, Selassie's army was no match for the better-equipped Italians, and within a few months, Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia fell to the Italians.

Selassie was forced into exile in Europe in May of 1936, and on June 30, 1936, in Geneva, he appealed to the League of Nations for assistance. The League condemned Italy's aggression; nonetheless, they took no action against it.

After World War II broke out in 1939, British troops ousted the Italians from Ethiopia and restored Selassie to his throne.