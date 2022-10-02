This Day in History: October 1

The People's Republic of China was Established, and Nigeria Gained its Independence from Britain

Mao Zedong signing the declaration of the Communist Party of socialist countries Wikimedia Commons

The Communist Party of China (CPC) declared victory against the Nationalist Party.

The Nationalist Party, also known as the Kuomintang (KMT), has been ruling China since 1927. On October 1, 1949, after the Kuomintang was driven from mainland China to the island of Taiwan, Chairman Mao Zedong of the Communist Party of China formally declared the People's Republic of China. The proclamation marked the end of a bloody civil war that had lasted for years and claimed millions of lives.

The establishment of the People's Republic of China signaled a new era for mainland China and its people. For centuries, China had been ruled by imperial dynasties, but now it was to be governed according to communist principles. This meant that all property would be owned by the state, and everyone would work together for the common good. The CPC promised to bring about economic and social justice for all Chinese citizens, regardless of their background or station in life.

Independence of Nigeria from Britain

Nigeria is located in West Africa. On October 1, 1960, the country gained its independence from Britain but remained a member of the Commonwealth. This allowed Nigeria to keep many of the same institutions that it had while under British rule, including the legal system and education system. However, being a member of the commonwealth also meant that Nigeria was not fully independent; it still needed to consult with Britain on matters of foreign policy and defense.

Nigeria's membership in the Commonwealth was suspended in 1995. However, the suspension was lifted in 1999. With a population of over 190 million people, Nigeria is the most populous nation in Africa. The country has become one of Africa's leading nations economically and politically.

Since gaining independence, the country has worked to strengthen both its own internal stability and its ties to other nations in the area.