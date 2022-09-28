The United States Second Occupation of Cuba and The Young Queen of Spain

The Occupation of Cuba

On September 29, 1906, after the rebellion surrounding the reelection of Tomas Estrada Palma began, the United States occupied Cuba.

The US had been supporting Palma during his presidency, but he resigned, and an insurrection ensued. As a result, the U.S. military occupies Cuba to put down the rebellion in accordance with the Platt Amendment.

The United States had been interested in acquiring Cuba for some time and saw the occupation as an opportunity to secure its interests in the region. The US military was able to maintain control in Cuba for three years.

During its time in Cuba, the US made several improvements to the infrastructure and instituted reforms that benefited Cubans. However, many Cubans resented the US occupation and saw it as a form of imperialism. In spite of this resistance, the US military presence in Cuba lasted until 1909. It withdrew its troops after a new Cuban government was established.

Wikimedia Commons

The Young Queen Ascended the Throne

On September 29, 1833, the king of Spain died, and his two-year-old daughter Isabella II became queen.

This event had a profound impact on Spanish society and culture. The death of King Ferdinand VII marked the end of an era in Spanish history. The young queen was supposed to be a symbol of hope and change for her country, and her ascension to the throne was seen as a new beginning for Spain.

She represented a new generation of Spaniards who were ready to move forward from the past and build a better future for their nation. However, King Ferdinand’s death caused great upheaval in Spain and its colonies.

The new queen's uncle, Don Carlos, claimed the throne for himself and began a civil war. This war lasted for three years and ended with the victory of Queen Isabella II and her supporters.