This Day in History: September 28

The End of The American Revolution and The First Europeans on the West Coast

The Arrival of the Europeans on the West Coast

Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo was the first European to set foot on the west coast of what would become California. He landed near the shores of what is now San Diego on September 28, 1542.

Cabrillo and his men were exploring the area for Spain and were impressed by what they saw. The coastline was beautiful and there appeared to be plenty of resources. They named the area “San Miguel” after one of their ships.

The Surrender that Cemented America’s Independence

On September 28,1781, the siege of Yorktown began. This was a pivotal moment in the American Revolution, as it eventually led to the British surrender. This event marked the end of the Revolutionary War.

The siege of Yorktown lasted for just over three weeks and was a bloody affair. However, it ultimately ended in victory for the Americans thanks to their superior numbers and position.The British were forced to surrender on October 19, officially ending the war.

Although the United States proclaimed self-rule on July 4th, it wasn’t until October 19th, 1781, that it won its independence and became a country.

The battle was hugely significant for both America and Britain. For America, it meant gaining their independence from Britain after years of fighting; while for Britain, it signaled an end to their imperial ambitions in North America. Either way, the siege of Yorktown proved to be a decisive turning point in history that would shape both countries for years to come.