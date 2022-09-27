The fall of Kabul and the end of the Anglo-Saxon Rule in England

The Taliban Control of Afghanistan

The Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist group, captured the Afghan capital city of Kabul on September 27, 1996. The Taliban had been fighting the Afghan government for control of the country since 1994. With the capture of Kabul, the Taliban gained control of most of Afghanistan. They imposed a strict form of Sharia law on the population and banned many activities that were considered un-Islamic, such as music and television.

The Taliban's rule was often brutal, particularly towards women and girls who were denied education and basic rights under their regime. In 2001, following the 9/11 attacks in New York City by Al Qaeda terrorists who were based in Afghanistan, the United States began a military campaign to oust the Taliban from power.

After more than a decade of war, NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 2014. Instability continued throughout much of the decade, which culminated in the chaotic withdrawal of the US. As a result, the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan.

The Norman Conquest

On this day September 27 the end of the Anglo-Saxon reign began. In 1066 William duke of Normandy, set sail for England following the death of Edward of the house of Wessex who was the last Anglo-Saxon king.

William's sail across the English Channel would have a profound impact on England, as it marked the beginning of Norman rule.

The Battle of Hastings ensued and resulted in King Harold's defeat and eventual death from an arrow to his eye. This event signified not only the end to Anglo-Saxon rule but also ushered in a new era known as The Norman Conquest.

For centuries afterwards, England would be ruled by foreign kings who had little connection to the people or land. This day therefore marks a significant turning point in English history. The Normans would go on to shape much of English society and culture, leaving a lasting legacy.