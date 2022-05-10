Philadelphia: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert

Philadelphia throws one of the largest free concerts in the nation: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert.

J. Fusco/Visit Philly

Philadelphia is known for many things: The Liberty Bell, cheese steaks, and of course, The Wawa Welcome to America concert. For over a decade now, this free concert has been drawing people from all over the country to Philadelphia for one night of music and celebration.

The Wawa Welcome to America concert takes place every July 4th on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia. This year, however, the concert will cap off a series of events and concerts starting on June 19, Juneteenth, Americas recently federated holiday. The lineup features some of the biggest names in music. Past performers have included Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, The Roots, and Nicki Minaj as well as local talent. And admission is free.

J. Fusco/ Visit Philadelphia

The Wawa Welcome America concert has been happening for over two decades now and it just keeps getting better and better. In addition to great music, there are also fireworks displays that are choreographed to music. It's an incredible sight to see and it's something that you don't want to miss if you're in Philadelphia on the Fourth of July.

This year’s Wawa Welcome to America concert will take place on Wednesday July 4th and will feature performances by Jason Derulo, Ava Max and a slew of local artist. Check out the fireworks display at Penn’s Landing, listen to some live music at the Great Plaza, or head to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for an afternoon of family-friendly fun.

There’s something for everyone at this patriotic party – so come join Philly in celebrating America’s birthday.