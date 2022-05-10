Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert

William Saint Val

Philadelphia throws one of the largest free concerts in the nation: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGF0l_0fZFzZZG00
J. Fusco/Visit Philly

Philadelphia is known for many things: The Liberty Bell, cheese steaks, and of course, The Wawa Welcome to America concert. For over a decade now, this free concert has been drawing people from all over the country to Philadelphia for one night of music and celebration.

The Wawa Welcome to America concert takes place every July 4th on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia. This year, however, the concert will cap off a series of events and concerts starting on June 19, Juneteenth, Americas recently federated holiday. The lineup features some of the biggest names in music. Past performers have included Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, The Roots, and Nicki Minaj as well as local talent. And admission is free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViMm4_0fZFzZZG00
J. Fusco/ Visit Philadelphia

The Wawa Welcome America concert has been happening for over two decades now and it just keeps getting better and better. In addition to great music, there are also fireworks displays that are choreographed to music. It's an incredible sight to see and it's something that you don't want to miss if you're in Philadelphia on the Fourth of July.

This year’s Wawa Welcome to America concert will take place on Wednesday July 4th and will feature performances by Jason Derulo, Ava Max and a slew of local artist. Check out the fireworks display at Penn’s Landing, listen to some live music at the Great Plaza, or head to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for an afternoon of family-friendly fun.

There’s something for everyone at this patriotic party – so come join Philly in celebrating America’s birthday.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 4th of July# Wawa Welcome to America Concer# Philadelphia# Jason Derulo

Comments / 1

Published by

There's something about writing that just makes everything feel better. It can be incredibly cathartic to simply get everything out. I write about anything that piques our curiosities, from the frivolous to the profound.

Philadelphia, PA
46 followers

More from William Saint Val

Philadelphia, PA

Scenic places for a run in Philadelphia

The City of Brotherly Love is home to some world-class running events, including the Philadelphia Marathon and Half Marathon and the Broad Street Run 10-miler race. If you're looking for a challenge, these races will definitely deliver. But even if you're just looking for an enjoyable jog or walk through Philly's picturesque streets and neighborhoods, you'll be sure to find what you're looking for here. Philadelphia is a great city for a run and there are many scenic places to choose from.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia’s Chinatown: A community of Food and Hospitality

Chinatown is a staple in every major American city. It's one of the few places where you can experience Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and a host of South Asian cultures without having to travel overseas.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Salary Talk: Taboo or Necessary?

Companies claim that it's taboo to talk to your coworkers about salary. However, knowing what your colleagues make is a great way to understand your worth to your job. In the business world, it is often said that talking about salary is taboo. Companies discourage employees from discussing salaries, as this can lead to envy and bitterness within the workplace. While this may be true to some extent, discussing compensation with your coworker is actually a perfect way to understand your value to a company. Discussing salaries is really no different than discussing your job duties or the number of hours you work each week. It's simply a way to get insight on what we're earning and how that compares to others in our field. Talking about salary should not be seen as taboo.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia is always ready for summer.

Summer is a time for family vacations, barbecues and relaxation. Summer is for vacation, and it's almost here. Children will soon be out of school. With the current situation of the economy, a dollar does not go as far as it once did, and many families will forego a destination trip. This doesn’t mean that you have to cancel your summer fun, though.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Reading Terminal Market: A Philadelphia Treasure

Philadelphia is a city with a rich history that attracts tourists from all over the world. In addition to its historical significance, Philadelphia is also home to a number of cultural sites. One such attraction is the Reading Terminal Market. It took the Turkish Grand Bazaar and transformed it into America’s first indoor market.

Read full story
3 comments
Penn, PA

The Penn Relay Carnival is back.

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Penn Relays are back. The world’s largest track and field meet brings together the best athletes from around the globe. This year’s event will be even more special because it is taking place at a time when people are eager to come together and celebrate athleticism and competition.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy