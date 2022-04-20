Summer is a time for family vacations, barbecues and relaxation.

Summer is for vacation, and it's almost here. Children will soon be out of school. With the current situation of the economy, a dollar does not go as far as it once did, and many families will forego a destination trip. This doesn’t mean that you have to cancel your summer fun, though.

If you live in and around the Philadelphia area, here is a quick overview of things to do that won’t cut too deeply into your budget. Whether you are looking for an educational experience or simply want to enjoy some sightseeing and entertainment with the family, Philadelphia has something to offer.

Rich in American history, Philadelphia is one of the premier destinations for travelers. The city offers visitors an array of attractions and activities, including world-renowned museums, historical landmarks and neighborhoods, diverse shopping opportunities, and a vibrant nightlife.

Philadelphia’s rich history dates back to 1682, when William Penn founded the city as a place where people from all religions could live in peace. Over time, Philadelphia has become known as the birthplace of American democracy and freedom, with many important historical events taking place here, including the signing of both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

Elfreth Alley Dan Mall

Today, you can explore these important landmarks along with other significant sites, such as Independence Hall, located on Chestnut Street between 5th and 6th Streets. Carpenter’s Hall, the official birthplace of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Elfreth’s Alley.

Independence Hall Jimmy Woo

General admission to tour these sites is free. However, if you make a reservation online, there is a $1 administration fee. Explore where democracy was born.

In addition to its historical significance, Philadelphia is also home to a variety of cultural attractions, including world-class museums like The Franklin Institute Science Museum, which is home to many interactive exhibits on science and technology.

The Franklin Institute Science Museum Jim Cheney

Some of the museum's most popular exhibits include the planetarium, the IMAX theater, and the simulator rides. Its newest addition, The Harry Potter Exhibition, is sure to be a hit with adults and kids alike. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exhibition transports visitors to the heart of J.K. Rowling’s beloved stories like never before, showcasing settings and bringing guests face-to-face with some of their favorite characters and beasts from the Wizarding World.

The Franklin Institute also offers educational programs for school groups and summer camps. It is a great place for people of all ages to learn about science. The exhibits are interactive and engaging, and there is always something new to explore. The Train Factory exhibits are a favorite for visitors. It allows kids (and adults) to see how trains work from start to finish.

Another great exhibit at the Franklin Institute Science Museum is the Electricity Theater. This exhibit lets you experience electricity in a whole new way. You can control lightning bolts, create your own light show, and more.

The Franklin Institute Science Museum is definitely worth a visit for anyone looking for an educational yet fun experience in Philadelphia.

General admission for The Franklin Institute Science Museum for adults is $43 and $39 for children every day, from 9:00AM to 5PM. From 5PM–8PM, it’s only $30 each for adults and children.

Only a couple blocks away from the Franklin Institute is the Academy of Natural Sciences. It is a world-renowned museum and research institution dedicated to the advancement of science. The Academy has an impressive collection of more than 18 million specimens, including one of the largest dinosaur collections in the world. In addition to its vast exhibits, the Academy also offers educational programs for people of all ages, conducts scientific research, and publishes scholarly papers.

Jeff Belonger

The Academy is a great place for families to visit. There are always new exhibits opening up as well as permanent exhibitions that are sure to interest both children and adults. For example, the "Butterflies" exhibit, which is filled with beautiful butterflies from around the world, gives you a chance to see them up close and learn about their life cycle.

The Academy also offers special programs like summer camps, which allow kids to explore different areas of science in depth. Located at 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, you can purchase tickets online for $20.

If you’re looking for a more adult-oriented experience, the Barnes Foundation, which showcases one of the largest collections of impressionist art in North America, is a great place to visit. General admission is $30 for adults and $23 for seniors.

Philadelphia also has an impressive theater district that features everything from Broadway style shows at the Merriam Theater to experimental plays and concerts at the Theater of the Living Arts. You can plan your theater experience at https://www.philadelphia-theater.com/.

Philadelphia boasts over 1,500 restaurants representing cuisines from around the world. And if that isn’t enough, Philly also has an exciting nightlife options, with bars, clubs, and jazz venues abound.

If you live in the greater metropolitan area, Philadelphia is a great place to spend the day. Make Philadelphia your destination this summer and enjoy the birthplace of the United States.