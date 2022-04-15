The Reading Terminal Market: A Philadelphia Treasure

Evan Jones

Philadelphia is a city with a rich history that attracts tourists from all over the world. In addition to its historical significance, Philadelphia is also home to a number of cultural sites. One such attraction is the Reading Terminal Market. It took the Turkish Grand Bazaar and transformed it into America’s first indoor market.

The Reading Terminal Market is a historic public market located in the heart of Philadelphia. The market has been housed in the same building since 1893 and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2001. Today, the Reading Terminal Market is one of America’s largest and most popular public markets, with over 100 vendors selling everything from fresh produce to artisanal food, clothing, and accessories.

The Reading Terminal Market offers something for everyone. For shoppers looking for fresh fruits and vegetables, there are dozens of stalls selling locally-grown produce. For those looking for a delicious meal, there are numerous restaurants serving up everything from classic Philly cheesesteaks to Indian curries. And for people who love trying new things, the Reading Terminal Market is home to some of Philadelphia’s best artisanal food vendors, offering everything from hand-made pasta to freshly baked breads. It’s also a great place for visitors to find unique gifts.

It’s open every day, except on Christmas Day, and it’s definitely worth spending an afternoon or evening there.

Located at 51 N. 12th St. and only minutes away from the Philadelphia convention center, the market is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00am until 6:00pm (7:00pm on Thursdays) and Sunday from 10:00am until 4:00pm. Admission is free. The Reading Terminal Market is located in the heart of the city, sandwiched between Philadelphia’s fashion district and China Town. Although there are parking garages nearby, driving around, especially during rush hours, might be a challenge.

Whether you live in Philly or just visiting, the Reading Terminal Market is a must-visit destination if you want to experience Philadelphia’s culinary and historic culture firsthand.